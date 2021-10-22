ICC T20 World Cup | Sri Lanka vs Netherlands highlights: SL win by 8 wickets

In-form Sri Lanka will be looking to make it three wins from as many games and top Group A when they face the Netherlands in the final match of the first round at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium. The Lankans already qualified for the Super 12 stage of the T20 World Cup after winning their first two matches. Stay tuned for live updates.
With this match, we come to the end of Round 1 of ICC T20 World Cup 2021. Sri Lanka, Bangladesh, Namibia and Scotland go through to the next round. We bid farewell to Netherlands, Oman, Ireland andPapua New Guinea. The Super 12 round gets underway tomorrow. Join us then. Goodnight for now.
Shanaka, SL captain:Bowlers executing really well. I didn't bowl in these qualifiers , so we have six bowlers. We know the advantages and disadvantages (in these conditions) so going forward it's a big plus for us.
Seelaar, Netherlands captain:Pretty simple - SL outplayed us. Outplayed this whole group. Just two steps ahead. Have got a SA series in November. Qualifier in NZ in March. Got to go to the drawing board. They came out with some good heat, some good aggression, and some team frustration came out.
Sri Lankan pacer Lahiru Kumara win the Player of the Match award for his spell of 3-1-7-3
SL 45/2 after 7/.1 overs.
Klaassen to bowl the eighth over.
7.1Klaassen to Fernando, 1 run, back of the length ball on middle and leg, Fernando works the ball to fine leg for a run, with the win Sri Lanka win the match.
SL 44/2 after 7 overs.
Glover to bowl the seventh over.
6.1Glover to Fernando, WIDE! Short ball bowled way outside the line of off stump.
6.1Glover to Fernando, no run, fuller ball on middle and leg, Fernando guides the ball to the leg side.
6.2Glover to Fernando, no run, back of the length ball tad wide of off stump, Fernando leaves the ball for the keeper.
6.2Glover to Fernando, WIDE! Short ball fired way outside the line of off stump.
6.2Glover to Fernando, 1 run, good length ball on off stump, Fernando drives the ball to cover for a single.
6.3Glover to Perera, no run, good length ball wide of off stump, Perera drives the ball to the man at cover.
6.5Glover to Perera, no run, full ball on off stump, Perera works the ball to the leg side.
6.6Glover to Perera, 2 runs, good length ball on middle and leg, Perera guides the ball to fine-leg for a couple of runs.
SL 39/2 after 6 overs.
van Meekeren to bowl the sixth over.
5.1van Meekeren to Perera, no run, good length ball on off stump, Perera hits the ball back in the direction of the bowler.
5.2van Meekeren to Perera, FOUR! Good length ball wide of off stump, Perera slaps the ball over extra-cover for a boundary.
5.3van Meekeren to Perera, 1 run, slightly back of the length ball on off stump, Perera drives the ball to mid-off and darts to the other end to complete a run.
5.4van Meekeren to Asalanka, WICKET! CAUGHT! Slow back of the length ball on off stump, Asalanka goes for a big shot, the ball takes the toe end of the bat and balloons high the air, a fielder settles himself under the ball and takes an easy catch.
Asalanka c Fred Klaassen b van Meekeren 6(10)
Avishka Fernando walks out to bat.
5.5van Meekeren to Perera, FOUR! Short ball wide of off stump, Perera pulls and sends the ball racing down to deep mid-wicket for a boundary.
5.6van Meekeren to Perera, FOUR MORE! Good length ball wide of off stump, Perera slaps the ball wide of the fielder at mid-off to get another boundary.
SL 26/1 after 5 overs.
Glover to bowl the fifth over.
4.1Glover to Perera, no run, good length ball on leg stump, the ball hits the pads and goes to the off side.
4.2Glover to Perera, FOUR! Short ball on middle and leg, Perera pulls and sends the ball racing down to fine-leg for a boundary.
4.3Glover to Perera, no run, back of the length ball around off, Perera looks to cut the ball but fails to connect.
4.4Glover to Perera, 1 run, back of the length ball wide of off stump, Perera hits the ball to mid-off for a single.
4.5Glover to Asalanka, no run, short ball on middle and leg, Asalanka is early in his pull shot and the ball bounces and hits flush on the helmet.
4.6Glover to Asalanka, no run, good length ball tad wide of off stump, Asalanak goes for a slog but fails to connect.
SL 21/1 after 4 overs.
Klaassen to bowl the fourth over.
3.1Klaassen to Asalanka, FOUR! Good length ball on off stump, Asalanka flicks the ball wide of the fielder at short fine for a boundary.
3.2Klaassen to Asalanka, no run, good length ball on off stump, Asalanka works the ball to the leg side.
3.3Klaassen to Asalanka, no run, back of the length ball wide of off stump, Asalanak leaves the ball for the keeper.
3.4Klaassen to Asalanka, 1 run, slow short ball wide of off stump, Asalanak pulls and sends the ball to square-leg and takes a single.
3.5Klaassen to Perera, 1 run, good length ball on off stump, Perera guides the ball behind square on the leg side for a single.
3.6Klaassen to Asalanka, no run, good length ball on middle and leg, the ball brushes the pads and goes into the wicketkeeper's gloves. There was a bit of noise as the ball went past the bat so the Netherland captain decides to take the review, the review shows that there was no edge.
SL 15/1 after 3 overs.
van Meekeren to bowl the third over.
2.1van Meekeren to Perera, 1 run, full ball wide of off stump, Perera guides the ball down to third-man for a single.
2.2van Meekeren to Asalanka, 1 run, good length ball wide of off stump, Asalanak hits the ball to cover for another single.
2.3van Meekeren to Perera, no run, back of the length ball wide of off stump, Perera goes for a pull but fails to connect.
2.4van Meekeren to Perera, FOUR! Full ball on off stump, Perera punches the ball wide of the fielder at mid-off and gets a boundary.
2.5van Meekeren to Perera,. no run, good length ball wide of off stump, Perera hits the ball to the fielder at mid-off.
2.5 van Meekeren to Perera, WIDE! Short ball bowled way outside the line of off stump.
2.6van Meekeren to Perera,no run, good length ball on off stump, Perera goes on back foot and dabs the ball to cover.
SL 8/1 after 2 overs.
Brandon Glover to bowl the second over.
1.1Glover to Perera, no run, full ball on middle stump, Perera guides the ball to mid-on.
1.2Glover to Perera, 1 run, back of the length ball wide of off stump, Perera hits the ball to mid-off for a single.
1.3Glover to Nissanka, WICKET! CAUGHT! Slow back of the length ball wide of off stump, Nissanka hits the ball high in the air, the fielder at mid-off takes an easy catch.
Nissanka c van Meekeren b Brandon Glover 0(5)
Asalanka walks out to bat.
1.4 Glover to Perera, no run, good length ball wide of off stump, Perera hits the ball to cover.
1.5Glover to Perera, 1 run, good length ball on middle and leg, Perera works the ball to the leg side for a single.
1.6 Glover to Asalanka, no run, good length ball on off stump, Asalanka pushes the ball to cover.
SL 6/0 after 1 over.
Pethum Nissanka and Kusal Perera are the two Sri Lankan openers.
Fred Klaassen to bowl the first over of the innings.
0.1Klaassen to Nissanka, 1 run, good length ball on middle and leg, Nissanka works the ball behind square on the leg side for a single .
0.2 Klaassen to Perera, FOUR! Good length ball wide of off stump, Perera guides the ball down to third-man for a boundary,
0.3Klaassen to Perera, 1 run, full ball on middle and leg, Perera tries to work the ball to the leg side, the ball takes a leading edge and goes to cover. Perera takes a single.
0.4Klaassen to Nissanka, no run, full ball on middle and leg, the ball raps on the pads and there is an appeal but the ball is rolling down the leg side.
0.5Klaassen to Nissanka, no run, good length ball wide of off stump, Nissanka dabs the ball to backward point.
0.6Klaassen to Nissanka, no run, slow good length ball wide of off stump, a swing and a miss from Nissanka.
Welcome back for the second half of the match. The Netherland players are on the field. The two umpires make their way to the middle. The Netherland players form a huddle. The Dutch captain tries to inspire his troop. And out walk the two Sri Lankan openers. This should be an easy chase for the Lankans.
NED 44 all-out after 10 overs
Kumara to bowl the ninth over.
8.1Kumara to Edwards, WICKET! CLEAN BOWLED! Good length ball on off stump, the ball comes back in and raps on the pads, Kumara appeals and the umpire raises his finger, Edwards takes the review but the review shows that the ball is hitting the stumps.
Scott Edwards lbw b Kumara 8(13)
Brandon Gloverwalks out to bat.
8.2 Kumara to Glover, no run, back of the length ball wide of off stump, a swing and a miss from Glover.
8.3Kumara to Glover, WICKET! CAUGHT BEHIND! Good length ball on off stump, Glover looks to defend but the ball takes a thick edge and flies straight into the wicketkeeper's gloves.
Brandon Glover c Kusal Perera b Kumara 0(2)
Paul van Meekeren walks out to bat.
8.4 Kumara to van Meekeren, no run, full ball on off stump,van Meekeren, drives the ball to mid-off.
8.5Kumara to van Meekeren, no run, back of the length ball wide of off stump,van Meekeren looks to cut the ball but fails to connect.
8.6Kumara to van Meekeren, WICKET! LBW! Full and straight on middle stump, the ball raps straight on the van Meekeren's boots, Kumara appeals and the umpire acknowledges the appeal by raising his finger,van Meekeren cannot review the call as the two reviews have been used up.
van Meekeren lbw b Kumara 0(3)
NED 44/7 after 9 overs.
Hasaranga to bowl the ninth over.
8.1Hasaranga to Edwards, no run, good length ball on off stump,Edwards tries to reverse sweep the ball but the ball hits the pads and goes to the man at slip.
8.2Hasaranga to Edwards, no run, full ball on middle stump, Edwards defends.
8.3Hasaranga to Edwards, 1 run, full ball on middle stump, Edwards sweeps the ball for a single.
8.4Hasaranga to Klaassen, no run, good length ball on off stump, Klaassen defends the ball.
8.5 Hasaranga to Klaassen, no run, fuller ball on off stump, Klaasseen pushses the ball back to the bowler.
8.6 Hasaranga to Klaassen, no run, full ball around off, Klaasseen drives the bal to cover.
NED 43/7 after 8 overs.
Kumara to bowl the eighth over.
7.1Kumara to Edwards, no run, good length ball wide of off stump, a swing and a miss from Edwards.
7.2Kumara to Edwards, 1 Leg Bye, back of the length ball on off stump, the ball bounces and hits Edwards on the helmet, the ball rolls to through cover as Edwards takes a single. Edwards is getting some attention for a possible concussion.
7.3 Kumara to Klaassen, no run, low full toss on off stump, Klassen drives the ball to cover.
7.4 Kumara to Klaassen, no run, nasty bouncer on middle and leg, Klaasen ducks and leaves the ball for the keeper.
7.5 Kumara to Klaassen, 1 run, back of the length ball on middle and leg, Klaassen guides the ball behind square on the leg side for a single.
7.6 Kumara to Edwards, 1 Leg Bye, full ball on middle and leg, the ball raps on the pads and goes to the leg sdie, Edwards darts to the other end for a single, but the Sri Lankan captain has taken the review, the review shows that the ball is missing the stumps.
NED 37/6 after 6 overs.
Chameera to bowl the sixth over.
5.1Chameera to Edwards, FOUR! Fullish ball on middle and leg, Edwards flicks the ball to square-leg for a boundary.
5.2Chameera to Edwards, 1 run, back of the length ball wide of off stump, Edwards works the ball down to third-man for a single.
5.3Chameera to van de Merwe, no run, good length ball on off stump,van de Merwe puhses the ball to cover.
5.4Chameera to van de Merwe, no run, good length ball wide of off stump, a swing and a miss fromvan de Merwe.
5.5Chameera to van de Merwe, WICKET! CAUGHT BEHIND! Bouncer on middle and leg,van de Merwe looks to cut the ball, the ball goes past the edge of the bat and flies straight into the wicketkeeper's gloves, there is a slight noise and the keeper appeals, the umpire gives that as not out but Sri Lanka take the review, the review shows that there was indeed a fine edge of the bat, so the TV Umpire asks the on field umpire to reverse his call. van de Merwe has to walk back.
van der Merwe c Kusal Perera b Chameera 0(3)
Pieter Seelaar walks out to bat.
5.6 Chameera to Seelar, no run, good length ball around off stump, Seelar leaves the ball for the keeper.
NED 26/3 after 4 overs.
Lahiru Kumarato bowl the fourth over.
3.1 KumaratoAckermann, no run, full ball on off stump,Ackermann works the ball to the off side.
3.2 KumaratoAckermann, no run, yorker on off stump,Ackermann digs the ball to point.
3.3Kumarato Ackermannm no run, good length ball on off stump,Ackermann pushes the ball to cover.
3.4Kumarato Ackermannm no run, fuller ball wide of off stump,Ackermann drives the ball to the fielder at mid-off.
3.5Kumarato Ackermannm, SIX! Full ball on leg stump,Ackermannm makes room and hits the ball straight down the ground for a maximum!!!!
3.6Kumarato Ackermannm, no run, back of the length ball on middle and leg stump,Ackermannm works the ball to the leg side.
NED 20/3 after 3 overs.
Theekshana to bowl the third over.
2.1Theekshana to Cooped, 1 run, short ball around leg stump, Cooper works the ball to mid-wicket for a single.
2.2Theekshana toMyburgh, no run, full ball wide of off stump,Myburgh drives the ball to point for a single.
2.3Theekshana toCooper, WICKET! CLEAN BOWLED! Full ball on leg stump, Cooper steps out to work the ball on the leg side but is beaten all ends up as the ball goes through his defence and hits the stumps.
Ben Cooper b M Theekshana 9(8)
Colin Ackermannwalks out to bat.
2.4Theekshana toAckermann, 1 run, full ball on off stump, Ackerman plays the ball to the leg side for a single.
2.5Theekshana toMyburgh, WICKET! CLEAN BOWLED! THEEKSHANA YOU BEAUTY! Good length ball on off stump, the ball spins back inMyburgh looks to play the ball on the leg side but is beaten all ends up just like Cooper as the ball clatters on the off stump.
Bas deLeede walks out to bat.
2.6Theekshana todeLeede, no run, good length ball on off stump, de Leede leans to defend but the ball spins sharply and beats the edge of the bat.
NED 17/1 after 2 overs.
Dushmantha Chameera to bowl the second over.
1.1Chameera to Cooper, no run, full ball wide of off stump, Cooper drives the ball to mid-off.
1.2Chameera to Cooper, no run, good length ball on off stump, Cooper comes forward to defend but the ball swings away and beats the edge of the bat.
1.3Chameera to Cooper, no run, good length ball tad wide of off stump, a swing and a miss from Cooper.
1.4Chameera to Cooper, EDGE AND FOUR! Good length ball on off stump, Cooper looks to drive the ball, the ball takes a thick inside edge and the ball rolls down to fine-leg for a boundary.
1.5Chameera to Cooper, FOUR! Short ball on leg stump, Cooper goes for a pull, the ball takes the gloves and rolls down to fine-leg for another boundary.
1.6Chameera to Cooper, 1 Leg Bye, fuller ball on leg stump, the ball raps on the pads and moves to the leg side, Cooper takes a single.
NED 8/1 after 1 over.
Max ODowd and Stephan Myburgh have walked out to open the innings for the Netherlands.
Karunaratne to bowl the first over of the innings.
0.1Karunaratne toMyburgh , 1 Leg Bye, full and straight ball on leg stump, the ball hitsMyburgh's foot and rolls down to fine leg,Myburgh takes a single.
0.2Karunaratne toODowd, 2 runs, back of the length ball on middle and leg,ODowd plays the ball to the leg side for a couple of runs.
0.3Karunaratne toODowd, no run, good length ball on middle and leg, the ball hits the pads and goes to the leg side.
0.4Karunaratne toODowd, WICKET! RUN OUT! Good length ball wide of off stump,ODowd hits the ball to mid off and sets of for a single. A direct hit from the fielder at mid-off at the bowler's end catches ODowd short of the crease.
Max ODowd run out (Shanaka) 2(3)
Ben Cooper walk out to bat.
0.4Karunaratne toMyburgh, WIDE! Good length ball fired of off stump.
0.5Karunaratne toMyburgh, FOUR! Good length ball wide of off stump,Myburgh hammers the ball just over the fielder at mid-off for a boundary.
0.6Karunaratne toMyburgh, no run, good length ball wide of off stump, a swing and a miss fromMyburgh.
The players and the match officials are lining up for the national anthems. First national anthem of the Netherlands. Next national anthem of Sri Lanka. Right then, the national anthems of the two nations have been sung. Time for cricket!
Teams
Netherlands: Max ODowd, Stephan Myburgh, Ben Cooper, Colin Ackermann, Bas de Leede, Scott Edwards(w), Ryan ten Doeschate, Pieter Seelaar(c), Fred Klaassen, Paul van Meekeren, Brandon Glover
Sri Lanka: Pathum Nissanka, Kusal Perera(w), Charith Asalanka, Avishka Fernando, Wanindu Hasaranga, Bhanuka Rajapaksa, Dasun Shanaka(c), Chamika Karunaratne, Dushmantha Chameera, Maheesh Theekshana, Lahiru Kumara
Captain quotes from toss
Dasun Shanaka, Sri Lanka captain: We are going to bowl first, because in the next stage we have three matches here and we want to assess the conditions well. I watched the IPL, and batting second gives people a better change. We have one change: Asalanka comes in for Chandimal. We need to be consistent. We have young guys and we need to execute well.
Pieter Seelaar, Netherlands skipper:Wasn't quite sure at the toss, but now we need to put runs on the board. We are going to leave this tournament on a positive note and we have a South African series, so hopefully we take momentum into that. We have three changes. [On Ryan ten Doeschate's retirement] When RTD was in our side, we were a much better side and won us a lot of games. His input was valuable and he is a great guy to have around.
Toss
Sri Lanka captain DasunShanaka wins the toss and opts to bowl first.
Squads:
Sri LankaSquad: Pathum Nissanka, Kusal Perera(w), Dinesh Chandimal, Avishka Fernando, Wanindu Hasaranga, Bhanuka Rajapaksa, Dasun Shanaka(c), Chamika Karunaratne, Dushmantha Chameera, Maheesh Theekshana, Lahiru Kumara, Akila Dananjaya, Dhananjaya de Silva, Binura Fernando, Charith Asalanka
NetherlandsSquad: Max ODowd, Stephan Myburgh, Roelof van der Merwe, Colin Ackermann, Scott Edwards(w), Logan van Beek, Bas de Leede, Ryan ten Doeschate, Pieter Seelaar(c), Timm van der Gugten, Fred Klaassen, Brandon Glover, Philippe Boissevain, Ben Cooper, Paul van Meekeren
T20 WC: Sri Lanka look to make it three wins in three against Netherlands
Sri Lanka started their T20 World Cup campaign in style as they beat Namibia by 7 wickets. The 2014 T20 World Cup champions then thumped Ireland by 70 runs. Two wins in two games eased their way to the Super 12 stage of the World Cup.
Hello, welcome to Deccan Herald's live updates on Sri Lanka vs Netherlands T20 World Cup match. Stay tuned for live updates!