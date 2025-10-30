<p>Australian skipper Alyssa Healy won the toss and opted to bat first in the ICC Women's World 2025 semifinal against India at Navi Mumbai on Thursday (October 30).</p><p>The defending champions are chasing their record-extending eighth title in the tournament as Australia remains the only unbeaten side in the tournament so far. They had beaten India by three wickets when they met in the league stage.</p><p>A victory over the seven-time world champions would not only ignite India's campaign but also fuel belief that an elusive ICC crown is within reach.</p><p><strong>Teams:</strong> </p><p><strong>India:</strong> Smriti Mandhana, Shafali Verma, Amanjot Kaur, Harmanpreet Kaur (capt), Jemimah Rodrigues, Richa Ghosh (wk), Deepti Sharma, Radha Yadav, Kranti Gaud, N Shree Charani, Renuka Singh.</p><p><strong>Australia:</strong> Alyssa Healy (capt & wk), Phoebe Litchfield, Ellyse Perry, Beth Mooney, Annabel Sutherland, Ashleigh Gardner, Tahlia McGrath, Sophie Molineux, Kim Garth, Alana King, Megan Schutt.</p><p>(with inputs from agencies)</p>