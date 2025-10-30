Menu
ICC Women's World Cup 2025: Australia opt to bat first against India

Alyssa Healy is back for the defending champions, who had beaten India by three wickets when they met in the league stage.
Last Updated : 30 October 2025, 09:08 IST
Published 30 October 2025, 09:08 IST
