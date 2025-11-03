ICC Women's World Cup 2025: India clinch maiden title

<p>India beat South Africa by 52 runs to clinch their maiden ICC Women's Cricket World Cup title at the DY Patil Stadium in Mumbai on Sunday (November 2).</p><p>Shafali Verma's blistering 87 was followed by good knocks from Deepti Sharma (58) and Richa Ghosh (34) helped India post a respectable total of 298 for seven after being put into bat.</p><p>In reply, South Africa folded up for 246 with 27 balls to spare.</p><p>Earlier, rain delayed the toss by two hours, but no overs were lost in the 50-over contest.</p><p>(with inputs from agencies)</p>