<p>Navi Mumbai: Australia captain Alyssa Healy called her team's effort on the field "un-Australian" following the five-wicket defeat in the semifinal at the hands of India on Thursday.</p><p>Healy herself dropped two chances that came off India's centurion Jemimah Rodrigues. She said: "Ultimately, we just weren't sharp enough probably in all three facets to give ourselves the opportunity to win the semifinal. I think we did pretty well to hang in there. We created a lot of opportunities and let ourselves down in that regard. It feels a little bit un-Australian to be not as clinical as what we normally are. Knowing how well we've played this World Cup feels a little bit disappointing."</p><p>The wicketkeeper-batter acknowledged the Rodrigues-Harmanpreet Kaur 167-run third-wicket partnership that took the game away from Australia. "They're two high quality cricketers and have been for a long period of time for India, and we knew that it's a good wicket, good batting conditions. We probably just allowed them into the game a little bit by not sticking to our strengths with the ball for long enough," she said.</p><p>Seasoned Australian batter Ellyse Perry, who scored 77 and was involved in a 155-run second-wicket partnership with Phoebe Litchfield on Thursday, took the defeat in her stride. </p><p>Perry said: "We totally accept the loss because India played an amazing game. Players from both teams performed exceptionally under pressure. We are on the losing side, that's okay. That's sport. From India's perspective, they played a phenomenal match and did some really crucial things under pressure at a home World Cup.</p><p>"That's not easy with a huge stadium full of people screaming. They were outstanding. I just say congratulations to them. A phenomenal performance after some really tough round games for them. To come out and play their best cricket when it matters was phenomenal.</p>