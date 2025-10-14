Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homesportscricket

ICC Women's World Cup 2025: Sri Lanka, New Zealand split points after rain washes out match

Rain lashed the R Premadasa Stadium just before New Zealand began their chase and the match could not resume from that point.
Last Updated : 14 October 2025, 16:36 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 14 October 2025, 16:36 IST
Sports NewsRainfallSri Lanka CricketNew Zealand cricket

Follow us on :

Follow Us