<p>Navi Mumbai: All stars seem to be aligned towards India bagging their maiden ICC Women’s Cricket World Cup title in their third final appearance.</p><p>On Sunday here, though, India will not have it easy. Nor was their journey into the final. Along the way, they went through three consecutive losses starting with the three-wicket defeat to their final opponent South Africa. However, they pulled their way up in the back end of the league stage. India had some convincing victories against the usual suspects Pakistan and Sri Lanka but were found wanting against stronger opponents who finished above them in the final points table -- England, Australia and South Africa.</p>.ICC Women's World Cup 2025: Our approach was un-Australian, rues Alyssa Healy .<p>India also were at the wrong side of a world record successful chase by Australia in the league stage but rewrote that record in a memorable fashion on Thursday night against the same opponents to book the final berth, courtesy local girl Jemimah Rodrigues’ unbeaten 127 and skipper Harmanpreet Kaur’s highest score in this edition (89).</p><p>India have seen more or less everything that’s there in women’s ODIs. All along, they have been reminded by the enthusiastic supporters that they bring the Cup home being the hosts, something what their male counterparts led by Mahendra Singh Dhoni did 14-and-a-half years ago at Wankhede Stadium, about 40km from this year’s final venue, DY Patil Stadium.</p><p>India have been based in this city for nearly two weeks, which takes away the question of frequent travel between matches. They get enough time to train, practice and recover, and they could not have asked for anything more, playing four matches on the trot here.</p><p>India have been playing good cricket when it mattered the most. They needed to win their last league match against New Zealand to qualify for the semifinal, which they did. They had to post the highest ever run chase to enter the final, which they accomplished by dethroning Australia, both coming here. In short, India have been peaking at the right time.</p><p>Familiar with the conditions and boosted by the manner in which India won against the odds in the semifinal, Harmanpreet could well be the first Indian captain to lift the Women’s World Cup on Sunday night after Mithali Raj's two failed attempts in 2005 in South Africa and 2017 in England. Harmanpreet returning to form against Australia augurs well while she also has been served consistently well by the middle and lower middle order comprising Deepti Sharma, Richa Ghosh, Amanjot Kaur and Sneh Rana, not to mention Smriti Mandhana (389 runs) and Rodrigues at No. 3 in the last two matches.</p><p>While spin will continue to be India’s key, the hosts will bank on Renuka Singh Thakur’s Power Play strikes and pray Kranti Gaud, who began the World Cup with a lot of promise but been going for runs aplenty in the recent matches, will bowl a more disciplined length.</p><p>South Africa, like India, have had some bumpy rides en route to their maiden entry into a 50-over World Cup final, men or women. This being the year when their men’s team won the World Test Championship final for their maiden ICC trophy, the Proteas women will be eager to replicate that in the longer white ball format on Sunday.</p><p>While they have been dismissed for double digit scores twice (69 by England and 97 by Australia), SA have also had some major batting performances, posting 300-plus and defending them through contributions from their top-order led ably by their captain Laura Wolvaardt, whose 169 priceless runs knocked four-time winners England out in the semifinal. With three other fifties, the SA opener is the highest run-getter in this tournament (470 at 67.14).</p><p>While Wolvaardt will pose a major threat for the Indian bowlers, the experienced Marizanne Kapp is a dangerous customer with both bat and ball. With the overcast conditions here – there is a forecast of 65 per cent rain on Sunday – Kapp can exploit the conditions with her movement. Coming on the back of 5/20 against England on Wednesday in Guwahati, the highest wicket-taker in World Cup history (44) will be expected to deliver again, especially in the Power Play and make early inroads into the Indian line-up if SA are to go the full distance.</p><p>While a new world champion will emerge outside of Australia (7), England (4) and New Zealand (1) in this 13th edition, the team that absorbs pressure better will rise on the podium.</p><p><strong>Teams (from):</strong></p><p>India: Harmanpreet Kaur (C), Smriti Mandhana, Shafali Verma, Harleen Deol, Jemimah Rodrigues, Richa Ghosh (WK), Deepti Sharma, Sneh Rana, Amanjot Kaur, Radha Yadav, Sree Charani, Uma Chetry, Kranti Gaud, Arundhati Reddy and Renuka Thakur.</p> <p>South Africa: Laura Wolvaardt (C), Nadine de Klerk, Annerie Dercksen, Anneke Bosch, Nondumiso Shangase, Marizanne Kapp, Sune Luus, Chloe Tyron, Sinola Jafta (WK), Tazmin Brits, Karabo Meso, Nonkululeko Mlaba, Masabata Klaas, Ayabonga Khaka and Tumi Sekhukhune.</p>