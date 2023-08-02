ICC WC: Pakistan agree to playing India on Oct 14

ICC World Cup: Pakistan agree to playing India on Oct 14, will be pitted against SL on October 10 instead of 12

The International Cricket Council (ICC), will soon release an updated schedule as apparently few other games involving other teams would also be rescheduled.

  • Aug 02 2023, 06:45 ist
  • updated: Aug 02 2023, 06:45 ist
Pakistan A player Muhammad Tayyab Tahir plays a shot against India A during ACC Mens Emerging Teams Asia Cup 2023, at R Premadasa Stadium in Colombo. Credit: PTI Photo

The marquee World Cup clash between India and Pakistan will be held in Ahmedabad on October 14, instead of originally scheduled date October 15 as PCB has agreed with ICC and BCCI on proposed change of dates of two of its matches.

Pakistan will also play Sri Lanka on October 10 instead of October 12 in Hyderabad which will facilitate a three-day gap before the India game.

The India versus Pakistan match had to be rescheduled due to issues with regards to deployment of security on the first day of Navratri festival in Ahmedabad.

Also Read | India thrash West Indies by 200 runs in third ODI to win series

The ICC and BCCI had approached the PCB for the rescheduling of two of its group matches including the one against India in Ahmedabad.

Pakistan's current schedule for the ICC World Cup 2023:

October 6 - vs Netherlands in Hyderabad

October 12 - vs Sri Lanka in Hyderabad

October 15 - vs India in Ahmedabad

October 20 - vs Australia in Bengaluru

October 23 - vs Afghanistan in Chennai

October 27 - vs South Africa in Chennai

October 31 - vs Bangladesh in Kolkata

November 4 - vs New Zealand Bengaluru (Day match).

