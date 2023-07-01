In a first, West Indies fail to qualify for ICC Cricket World Cup

In a first, West Indies fail to qualify for Cricket WC

Scotland shocked them by seven wickets in a Super Six match of the qualifier.

On Saturday, the West Indies once again produced a dismal show with the bat. Credit: Reuters File Photo

Two-time champions West Indies on Saturday crashed out of the race to qualify for the upcoming 2023 50-over World Cup in India, after Scotland shocked them by seven wickets in a Super Six match of the qualifier, here on Saturday.

The champions of 1975 and 1979 editions, this is the first time in the 48 years of tournament history that West Indies won't feature among the top 10 teams in limited overs cricket.

On Saturday, the West Indies once again produced a dismal show with the bat — 181 all-out in 43.5 overs — and Scotland showed no qualms in knocking off the target to win with seven wickets in hand and 6.3 overs to spare and pile up further ignominy on the two-time world champions.

Matt Cross (74 not out off 107 balls) and Brendon McMullen (69 off 106 balls) added 125 for the second wicket to seal the victory.

Also Read | ODI World Cup: Pakistan to send security delegation to India for inspecting WC venues

Having lost a crucial encounter in Super Over eliminator to the Netherlands in a Group A match, which followed a loss to Zimbabwe, the West Indies entered the Super Six round with no points and a net run rate which was inferior to the other teams.

West Indies were always dependent on the outcome of other matches.

West Indies did have four points having earlier beaten the USA (by 35 runs) and Nepal (101 runs), but the wheels came off rapidly owing to poor cricket across departments.

But since they lost to both Zimbabwe and the Netherlands — who both qualified for the Super Six from Group A — the West Indies carried no points further.

