In CSK, there is no outside interference or pressure from owners: Dwayne Bravo

Chennai: It is not just MS Dhoni's captaincy, or his players' relaxed outlook that makes Chennai Super Kings so dominant in the IPL, for bowling coach Dwayne Bravo also attributes the consistent run to the lack of outside interference.

Without an iota of doubt, Chennai Super Kings are the most consistent team in the history of the Indian Premier League, having made maximum appearances in the playoffs besides winning the tournament five times.

"There is no outside interference or pressure from owners, and they allow the players to be themselves. This is the beauty of this franchise," Bravo said.