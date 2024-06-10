Home
News Shots
Trending
Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homesportscricket

In Pics | Celebrities at India vs Pakistan T20 World Cup match

Several celebrities descended upon the Nassau County International Cricket Stadium in New York on Sunday (June 9) for the T20 World Cup match between India and Pakistan. Team India defeated Pakistan by six runs in a low-scoring but tense T20 World Cup Group A encounter. Check out the pictures...
DH Web Desk
Last Updated : 10 June 2024, 06:36 IST
Last Updated : 10 June 2024, 06:36 IST

Follow Us :

Comments
The 'God of Cricket' Sachin Tendulkar was one of the prominent celebrities who graced the Group A match between India and Pakistan.

The 'God of Cricket' Sachin Tendulkar was one of the prominent celebrities who graced the Group A match between India and Pakistan.

Credit: Reuters

ADVERTISEMENT
YouTuber Gaurav Chaudhary attends India and Pakistan match in US.

YouTuber Gaurav Chaudhary attends India and Pakistan match in US.

Credit: Instagram/@technicalguruji

Former cricketers Navjot Singh Sidhu and Wasim Akram were also seen enjoying the high-octane clash between India and Pakistan.

Former cricketers Navjot Singh Sidhu and Wasim Akram were also seen enjoying the high-octane clash between India and Pakistan.

Credit: PTI

Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer was spotted at the stadium enjoying the India vs Pakistan match at the Nassau County International Cricket Stadium in Westbury, New York.

Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer was spotted at the stadium enjoying the India vs Pakistan match at the Nassau County International Cricket Stadium in Westbury, New York.

Credit: Reuters

Bollywood actress and Virat Kohli's wife Anushka Sharma is seen celebrating Team India's win against Pakistan.

Bollywood actress and Virat Kohli's wife Anushka Sharma is seen celebrating Team India's win against Pakistan.

Credit: Special Arrangement

Dhanashree Verma with Ritika Sajdeh, Anushka Sharma and others pose for a photo post Team India vs Pakistan match at Nassau County International Cricket Stadium in New York, US.

Dhanashree Verma with Ritika Sajdeh, Anushka Sharma and others pose for a photo post Team India vs Pakistan match at Nassau County International Cricket Stadium in New York, US.

Credit: Instagram/@dhanashree9

American YouTuber and rapper IShowSpeed was also spotted at the stands cheering for Team India.

American YouTuber and rapper IShowSpeed was also spotted at the stands cheering for Team India.

Credit: Special Arrangement

Indian cricketer Rinku Singh is seen posing for a photo with singing sensation AP Dhillon.

Indian cricketer Rinku Singh is seen posing for a photo with singing sensation AP Dhillon.

Credit: Instagram/@rinkukumar12

ADVERTISEMENT
Published 10 June 2024, 06:36 IST
Sports NewsCricketSachin TendulkarYuvraj SinghT20 World CupAnushka SharmaICC T20 World CupWasim AkramShahid AfridiTrendingChris Gayle

Follow us on :

Follow Us

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT