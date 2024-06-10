In Pics | Celebrities at India vs Pakistan T20 World Cup match

The 'God of Cricket' Sachin Tendulkar was one of the prominent celebrities who graced the Group A match between India and Pakistan.
YouTuber Gaurav Chaudhary attends India and Pakistan match in US.
Credit: Instagram/@technicalguruji
Former cricketers Navjot Singh Sidhu and Wasim Akram were also seen enjoying the high-octane clash between India and Pakistan.
Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer was spotted at the stadium enjoying the India vs Pakistan match at the Nassau County International Cricket Stadium in Westbury, New York.
Bollywood actress and Virat Kohli's wife Anushka Sharma is seen celebrating Team India's win against Pakistan.
Credit: Special Arrangement
Dhanashree Verma with Ritika Sajdeh, Anushka Sharma and others pose for a photo post Team India vs Pakistan match at Nassau County International Cricket Stadium in New York, US.
Credit: Instagram/@dhanashree9
American YouTuber and rapper IShowSpeed was also spotted at the stands cheering for Team India.
Credit: Special Arrangement
Indian cricketer Rinku Singh is seen posing for a photo with singing sensation AP Dhillon.
Credit: Instagram/@rinkukumar12
Published 10 June 2024, 06:36 IST