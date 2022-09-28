Ind vs SA T20Is: Umesh, Shreyas to replace Shami, Hooda

Ind vs SA T20Is: Shami, Hooda ruled out; Umesh Yadav, Shreyas Iyer named as replacements

Hooda has been ruled out with a back injury, while Shami is yet to recover from Covid-19

IANS
IANS,
  • Sep 28 2022, 12:52 ist
  • updated: Sep 28 2022, 12:52 ist
Bowler Umesh Yadav and batter Shreyas Iyer. Credit: AFP Photos

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) on Wednesday brought in pace bowler Umesh Yadav, batter Shreyas Iyer and all-rounder Shahbaz Ahmed as replacements for Mohammad Shami and Deepak Hooda, who will miss the three-match T20I series against South Africa beginning in Thiruvananthapuram later today.

The BCCI in a statement revealed that both Hooda and Shami will miss the three matches against the visitors led by Temba Bavuma. Hooda has been ruled out with a back injury, while Shami is yet to recover from Covid-19.

Hardik Pandya and Bhuvneshwar Kumar have also reported to the National Cricket Acamdey (NCA) for rehabilitation.

"Mohd. Shami is yet to attain full recovery from Covid-19 and will not be able to take part in the three-match T20I series. The All-India Senior Selection Committee has named Umesh Yadav as Shami's replacement and Shreyas Iyer as a replacement for Hooda. Shahbaz Ahmed has also been added to the T20I squad," said BCCI in a statement.

India squad: Rohit Sharma (Captain), KL Rahul (vice-captain), Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav, Rishabh Pant (wicket-keeper), Dinesh Karthik (wicket-keeper), R. Ashwin, Yuzvendra Chahal, Axar Patel, Arshdeep Singh, Harshal Patel, Deepak Chahar, Jasprit Bumrah, Umesh Yadav, Shreyas Iyer, Shahbaz Ahmed.

Check out DH's latest videos

Check out DH's latest videos

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

BCCI
Sports News
India vs South Africa
Cricket
Umesh Yadav
Hardik Pandya
Shreyas Iyer

What's Brewing

For China, electric isn’t the future - it’s the present

For China, electric isn’t the future - it’s the present

DH Toon | SC live-streams proceedings, but...

DH Toon | SC live-streams proceedings, but...

Coffee, tea, chocolate and climate change

Coffee, tea, chocolate and climate change

Woman hopeful of getting back son declared dead twice

Woman hopeful of getting back son declared dead twice

Video shows boiling seas above broken Nord Stream

Video shows boiling seas above broken Nord Stream

 