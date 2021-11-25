India 258-4 at stumps on day one of first Test against NZ

India were 258 for four at stumps on the opening day of the first Test against New Zealand here on Thursday.
Shreyas Iyer was batting on 75 while Ravindra Jadeja was unbeaten on 50 at stumps.
Electing to bat, Gill and Cheteshwar Pujara shared 61 runs after the fall of Mayank Agarwal (13) early.
India lost three wickets in the afternoon session before debutant Iyer and Jadeja added an unfinished 113 runs to take India across the 250-mark.
Kyle Jamieson (3/47) troubled the Indian batters, scalping three wickets, while his pace colleague Tim Southee (1/43) took one wicket.
Brief Scores:
India 1st innings: 258 for 4 in 84 overs (Shubman Gill 52, Shreyas Iyer 75 not out; Kyle Jamieson 3/47).
