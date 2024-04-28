India beat Bangladesh by 44 runs in first women's T20I

Sylhet (Bangladesh): Pace duo of Renuka Singh and Pooja Vastrakar shared five wickets as India produced a clinical bowling display to outclass Bangladesh by 44 runs in the opening women's T20I here on Sunday.

Opting to bat, skipper Harmanpreet Kaur and Yastika Bhatia provided solidity in the middle order but India missed the late flourish to manage 145 for seven.

The hosts must have fancied their chances of chasing down the total but Indian bowlers led by Renuka delivered the goods to limit Bangladesh to 101 for 8.