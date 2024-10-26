India bowl out New Zealand for 255; need to chase 359 to win second Test

<p>Pune: Spinners inflicted quick blows as India bowled out New Zealand for 255 in their second innings on the third day of the second Test on Saturday.</p>.<p>But New Zealand built a lead of 358 runs, and the victory target of 359 is quite challenging on a crumbling Pune pitch.</p>.Warner's lifetime leadership ban rescinded by Cricket Australia.<p>Resuming at 198 for five, the Kiwis lost their remaining five wickets for 57 runs in an hour into the first session itself.</p>.<p>Off-spinner Ravichandran Ashwin (2/97) and left-arm spinner Ravindra Jadeja (3/72) shared the spoils.</p>.<p><strong>Brief scores:</strong> </p><p><strong>New Zealand:</strong> 259 all out and 255 all out in 69.4 overs (Tom Latham 86, Glennn Phillips 48, Tom Blundell 41) vs <strong>India:</strong> 156 all out. </p>