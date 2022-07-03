India dismiss England for 284 on Day 3 of fifth Test

India dismiss England for 284 on Day 3 of rescheduled fifth Test

The hosts trailed the Indians' first innings total of 416 all out by 132 runs

PTI
PTI, Birmingham,
  • Jul 03 2022, 19:40 ist
  • updated: Jul 03 2022, 19:48 ist
Shreyas Iyer (2nd L) celebrates with teammates after taking a catch to dismiss England's Matthew Potts and end England's Innings on Day 3 of the fifth cricket Test match between England and India at Edgbaston. Credit: AFP Photo

India bowled out England for 284 in their first innings on the third day of the rescheduled fifth Test here on Sunday.

Jonny Bairstow was the most successful batter for England as he smashed 106 off 140 balls. He added 66 with skipper Ben Stokes (25) before forging a 92-run partnership with Sam Billings (36).

The hosts trailed the Indians' first innings total of 416 all out by 132 runs.

Earlier, England were 200 for six when rain had forced an early lunch.

England resumed the day at 84 for five, with Bairstow (12) and Stokes, who was yet to open his account, at the crease.

Brief scores:

India 1st innings: 416 all out

England 1st innings: 284 allout in 61.3 overs (Jonny Bairstow 106, Jasprit Bumrah 3/68, Mohammed Siraj 4/66).

