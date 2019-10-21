India enforce follow-on after bowling out SA for 162

India enforced the follow-on after bowling out South Africa for 162 on day three of the third and final Test here on Monday.
South Africa still trail India by 335 runs.
Brief scores: India 497/9 decl. South Africa 162 all out in 56.2 overs (Hamza 62; Umesh 3/40).
