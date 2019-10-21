India enforce follow-on after bowling out SA for 162

PTI
PTI, New Delhi,
  • Oct 21 2019, 13:52pm ist
  • updated: Oct 21 2019, 14:02pm ist
Indian player Ravindra Jadeja celebrates with teammates the dismissal of South Africa batsman Heinrich Klaasen during the third day of third and last cricket test match between India and South Africa, at JSCA Stadium in Ranchi, Monday, Oct. 21, 2019. (PTI Photo/Ashok Bhaumik)

India enforced the follow-on after bowling out South Africa for 162 on day three of the third and final Test here on Monday.

South Africa still trail India by 335 runs.

Brief scores: India 497/9 decl. South Africa 162 all out in 56.2 overs (Hamza 62; Umesh 3/40).

