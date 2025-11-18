<p>Kolkata: After a chastening home defeat in Kolkata, where the Indian batters became an easy meal for visiting spinners, some of them went old school in order to prepare themselves for a potentially similar challenge in the second Test in Guwahati.</p>.<p>Hosting its maiden Test, the pitch at the Barsapara stadium is an unknown entity for both teams. And while it remains to be seen if it will play as Eden Gardens' surface did, the Indians faced an assortment of spinners and pacers on various pitches during an optional practice session here on Tuesday, which was supposed to be the fifth day of the opening Test.</p>.<p>Ravindra Jadeja, Dhruv Jurel, Washington Sundar from the first Test and those from the bench -- Sai Sudharsan, Devdutt Padikkal, Akash Deep -- took part in a nearly three-hour session under the watch of Head Coach Gautam Gambhir, bowling coach Morne Morkel and assistant coach Ryan ten Doeschate besides other support staff. </p>.<p>Sudharshan and Jurel, especially, stood out during their 'nets' as the two batted with only the left pad on. This is an old-school method wherein your movements aren't restricted but the element of risk to the exposed leg keeps you bring your pad more into play rather pad-off deliveries that can increase chances of lbws as seen in the first Test where the turn was inconsistent. </p>.<p>Sudharsan has emerged as one of the strong contenders to replace Shubman Gill, whose participation in the second Test remains highly doubtful. The southpaw appeared to struggle against the pacers during his long stint with Gambhir and batting coach Sitanshu Kotak, regularly passing on their advice.</p>.Deconstructing Kolkata Test defeat: Introspection time for Team India .<p><strong>Nitish joins team</strong></p>.<p>All-rounder Nitish Reddy has joined the team after he was released from the India A squad that's involved in a one-day series against South Africa A with the third and final match scheduled on Wednesday.</p>.<p class="bodytext">Nitish had been released from the Test squad, ahead of the opening match here and rejoins following uncertainty over Gill. It remains to be seen whether Gill travels to Guwahati with the team or flies to Bengaluru to check-in at Centre of Excellence for further treatment of his stiff neck.</p>.<p class="bodytext">Having lost the skipper early in their first innings in the first Test, and playing with a batter less, India will not risk playing the 26-year-old unless he is 100 per cent fit. </p>