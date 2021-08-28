India lose third Test by an innings and 76 runs against England

India lose 3rd Test by innings & 76 runs against Eng

PTI
PTI, Leeds,
  • Aug 28 2021, 17:15 ist
  • updated: Aug 28 2021, 17:38 ist
Rishabh Pant walks off after being caught by England's Craig Overton. Credit: Reuters Photo

India suffered an innings and 76-run loss against England after being bowled out for 278 in their second innings in the third cricket Test on Saturday.

England, thus, levelled the five-match series 1-1.

Resuming at an overnight score of 215 for 2, India's second innings folded in 99.3 overs with England pacer Ollie Robinson claiming five wickets.

India were bundled out for a paltry 78 in their first innings on the opening day.

England then posted 432 in their first innings to take a mammoth lead of 354 runs.

India had beaten England by 151 runs in the second Test at Lord's.

Brief Scores:

India 78 all out and 278 allout in 99.3 overs (Cheteshwar Pujara 91, Ollie Robinson 5/65).

England 1st innings: 432 all out in 132.2 overs (Joe Root 121, Mohammed Shami 4/95). 

 

