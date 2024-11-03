Home
India lose top spot to Australia in World Test Championship standings, slip to second spot

India lost to New Zealand by 25 runs in the third and final Test in Mumbai resutling in a 0-3 whitewash, their first in a home Test series since South Africa's 2-0 win in 1999-2000.
PTI
Last Updated : 03 November 2024, 11:35 IST

Published 03 November 2024, 11:35 IST
