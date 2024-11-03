India lose top spot to Australia in World Test Championship standings, slip to second spot

<p>Dubai: India lost their top position in the World Test Championship standings, slipping to second place after suffering an embarrassing home series defeat to New Zealand on Sunday.</p>.<p>India lost to New Zealand by 25 runs in the third and final Test in Mumbai resutling in a 0-3 whitewash, their first in a home Test series since South Africa's 2-0 win in 1999-2000. This was also for the first time India have been swept 0-3 in in a home series.</p>.<p>It was India's fifth loss in the ongoing WTC cycle, causing a significant drop in their points percentage (PCT), which fell from 62.82 to 58.33.</p>.<p>India thus dropped to the second spot behind reigning champions Australia, who have regained the top spot with a PCT of 62.50.</p>.<p>India are now schedule to fly Down Under to play the five-match Border-Gavaskar Trophy, which has gained more significance now as both teams will be vying for the top two spots.</p>.<p>India were considered favourites to win a majority of their remaining matches in their quest for a third consecutive WTC final appearance.</p>.<p>However, to qualify for the final without depending on external results, they now must win four of their remaining five games -- a challenging task in Australia.</p>.<p>Australia, on the other hand, are in a better position as they need to win four of their remaining seven Tests.</p>.<p>New Zealand’s historic series sweep in India has also bolstered their WTC final aspirations.</p>.<p>They have climbed to the fourth spot with a PCT of 54.55, while Sri Lanka occupy third place with a PCT of 55.56.</p>.<p>South Africa, currently fifth with a PCT of 54.17, also remain in contention for a top-two finish and a place in the next year’s one-off Test at Lord’s. PTI APA TAP</p>