India may pick different personnel for slow and turning tracks in future: Rohit Sharma

"Everyone needs to understand that this is my plan and this is how I am going to play. If that pitch suits your plan, good enough. Try and take them on. If it doesn't, then what are the options? Come down the track, push for a single and all that kind of things. The basics of batsmanship on slow pitches…" Talking about Sri Lanka batters, Rohit said: "They were very consistent with their sweeps. They were taking their chances of playing that sweep shot. Not a lot of runs were scored down the ground,” the Indian skipper said in comparison.