India opt to bat against England in 2nd Test, Rajat Patidar and Shoaib Bashir handed debuts

Visakhapatnam: India skipper Rohit Sharma won the toss and elected to bat against England in the second Test here on Friday.

Rajat Patidar makes his Test debut with the hosts also bringing in spinner Kuldeep Yadav and pacer Mukesh Kumar for KL Rahul, Ravindra Jadeja and Mohammed Siraj.

England have also handed a maiden Test cap to Shoaib Bashir, who replaces injured Jack Leach while veteran pacer James Anderson comes in place of Mark Wood.