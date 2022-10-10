India opt to bowl against Thailand in Women's Asia Cup

India opt to bowl against Thailand in Women's Asia Cup

Leg-spinner Nanthita Boonsukham replaces Banthida Leephatthana in Thailand's playing X

PTI
PTI, Sylhet,
  • Oct 10 2022, 13:29 ist
  • updated: Oct 10 2022, 13:29 ist
India have already qualified for the semifinals. Credit: Reuters Photo

India skipper Smriti Mandhana won the toss and elected to bowl against Thailand in a women's Asia Cup match here on Monday.

India have made one change with Meghana Singh coming in for pacer Reunka Singh.

Also Read — India ride on top-order show to beat Bangladesh by 59 runs in Women's Asia Cup

Leg-spinner Nanthita Boonsukham replaces Banthida Leephatthana in Thailand's playing XI.

India have already qualified for the semifinals.

Teams:

Thailand:Naruemol Chaiwai(c) Nannapat Koncharoenkai(wk), Natthakan Chantham,Chanida Sutthiruang, Rosenan Kanoh, Phannita Maya, Sornnarin Tippoch, Nattaya Boochatham, Onnicha Kamchomphu, Thipatcha Putthawong and Nanthita Boonsukham.

India: Smriti Mandhana(c), Shafali Verma, S Meghana, Jemimah Rodrigues, Richa Ghosh(wk), Kiran Navgire, Pooja Vastrakar, Deepti Sharma, Sneh Rana, 10 Meghna Singh and Rajeshwari Gayakwad.

Check out DH's latest videos

Check out DH's latest videos

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Sports News
Smriti Mandhana
Thailand
Cricket news
Asia Cup

What's Brewing

After two years of pandemic, Japan reopens to tourists

After two years of pandemic, Japan reopens to tourists

DH Toon | Shiv Sena factions hunt for new symbols

DH Toon | Shiv Sena factions hunt for new symbols

A remarkable writer who 'mined' herself

A remarkable writer who 'mined' herself

Health dept sets up exclusive women's clinics in Mysuru

Health dept sets up exclusive women's clinics in Mysuru

Radio to help improve immunisation in Northeast

Radio to help improve immunisation in Northeast

US Sikh family murder suspect jailed in past

US Sikh family murder suspect jailed in past

Manipur village tries to keep salt cake culture alive

Manipur village tries to keep salt cake culture alive

 