India opt to bowl against Thailand in Women's Asia Cup

India skipper Smriti Mandhana won the toss and elected to bowl against Thailand in a women's Asia Cup match here on Monday.
India have made one change with Meghana Singh coming in for pacer Reunka Singh.
Also Read — India ride on top-order show to beat Bangladesh by 59 runs in Women's Asia Cup
Leg-spinner Nanthita Boonsukham replaces Banthida Leephatthana in Thailand's playing XI.
India have already qualified for the semifinals.
Teams:
Thailand:Naruemol Chaiwai(c) Nannapat Koncharoenkai(wk), Natthakan Chantham,Chanida Sutthiruang, Rosenan Kanoh, Phannita Maya, Sornnarin Tippoch, Nattaya Boochatham, Onnicha Kamchomphu, Thipatcha Putthawong and Nanthita Boonsukham.
India: Smriti Mandhana(c), Shafali Verma, S Meghana, Jemimah Rodrigues, Richa Ghosh(wk), Kiran Navgire, Pooja Vastrakar, Deepti Sharma, Sneh Rana, 10 Meghna Singh and Rajeshwari Gayakwad.
