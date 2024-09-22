India retain team for second Test against Bangladesh

Chennai: The national selectors on Sunday retained the Indian team, which hammered Bangladesh by 280 runs in the opening Test here, for the second and final match in Kanpur.

The hosts won the first Test with as many as five sessions to spare, and in the run-up to the series opener, there were speculations that few India players, including pace spearhead Jasprit Bumrah, could be rested for the second game as part of the team's workload management programme.

"The Men's Selection Committee has retained the same squad for the second Test of the IDFC FIRST Bank Test series against Bangladesh," the BCCI said in a statement.