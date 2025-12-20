<p>The selection committee on Saturday omitted out-of-form vice-captain Shubman Gill from the 15-member Indian squad for the home T20 World Cup.</p><p>All-rounder Axar Patel has replaced Gill as the vice-captain. Ishan Kishan has also returned to the squad.</p><p>Chairman of selectors Ajit Agarkar during a press conference confirmed that Gill has been dropped from the squad as he could not score runs.</p><p>"Obviously he (Gill) has been short of runs and since he wasn't picked, we needed a vice-captain," Agarkar said.</p><p>Rinku Singh too is part of the team. </p><p>Squad: </p><p>Suryakumar Yadav (captain), Abhishek Sharma, Tilak Varma, Hardik Pandya, Shivam Dube, Axar Patel (vc), Kuldeep Yadav, Jasprit Bumrah, Arshdeep Singh, Harshit Rana, Sanju Samson (wk), Washington Sundar, Varun Chakravarthy, Ishan Kishan (wk), Rinku Singh.</p>