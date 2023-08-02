ODI: India thrash West Indies by 200 runs to win series

India thrash West Indies by 200 runs in third ODI to win series

The major contributions came from Ishan Kishan (77), Shubman Gill (85), Sanju Samson (51) and stand-in-skipper Hardik Pandya (70 not out).

PTI
PTI, Tarouba,
  • Aug 02 2023, 02:34 ist
  • updated: Aug 02 2023, 02:34 ist
India amassed 351 for five against West Indies after being put in to bat. Credit: PTI Photo

India beat West Indies by 200 runs in the third ODI here on Tuesday to win the series 2-1.

India amassed 351 for five against West Indies after being put in to bat.

The major contributions came from Ishan Kishan (77), Shubman Gill (85), Sanju Samson (51) and stand-in-skipper Hardik Pandya (70 not out).

In response, the West Indies collapsed to 50 for six before being all out for 151 in 35.3 overs. Pacer Mukesh Kumar was the pick of India's bowlers.

Brief scores: India 351/5 in 50 overs (Ishan Kishan 77, Shubman Gill 85, Sanju Samson 51; Romario Shepherd 2/73).

West Indies 151 all out in 35.3 overs 

