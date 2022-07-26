India to host 2025 women's 50-over World Cup

India will host the 2025 women's 50-over World Cup, while Bangladesh and England will stage Twenty20 World Cups in 2024 and 2026, respectively, the International Cricket Council (ICC) said on Tuesday.
Sri Lanka will host the Women's T20 Champions Trophy in 2027, subject to them qualifying for the event, the sport's governing body added.
"We are delighted to have awarded ICC women's white ball events to Bangladesh, India, England and Sri Lanka," ICC chair Greg Barclay said in a statement.
"Accelerating the growth of the women's game is one of the ICC's strategic priorities and taking these events to some of our sport's biggest markets give us a fantastic opportunity to do that and deepen its connection with cricket's one billion plus fans."
The hosts were selected following a bidding process that was overseen by a sub-committee.
The ICC Board accepted the recommendations of the committee who conducted a thorough review of each bid.
Australia won this year's 50-over World Cup, beating hosts New Zealand by 71 runs in the final in April.
South Africa will host the T20 World Cup in 2023.
