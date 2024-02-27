India unearth an absolute gem in Dhruv Jurel

KS Bharat was given the keeping responsibilities for the first two Tests, and he wasn’t bad behind the stumps, but hardly promising in front of it.

India had no choice but to insert Dhruv Jurel in for the third Test. The 23-year-old from Agra looked at ease. But, after how he handled himself in the fourth Test in Ranchi, it would be hard to say he didn’t belong there in the first place.