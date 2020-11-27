India vs Australia 1st ODI live updates: Warner, Finch off to a steady start
updated: Nov 27 2020, 09:40 ist
Australia won the toss and chose to bat in the first of three one-day internationals against India at a hot Sydney Cricket Ground on Friday. Stay tuned for live updates.
09:40
Aus: 27/0 | Overs 5
4.6 | Warner defends from the crease hitting the ball towards point. Dot ball 4.5 | Finch on strike and cuts the ball in the air safely towards wide third man for a single. 4.4 | Warner hits aggressively over Shami’s head for 3 runs. 4.3 | 3 runs. Shami drifts full and Finch hits it into the gap at mid-on, scrambles for three runs. 4.2 | Shami to Finch, 2 runs. Finch edges the ball to third man. Only one slip in place, he’s safe. 4.1 | 1 run.
09:33
Aus: 8/0 | Overs: 3
A very good over from Shami.
2.6 | Shami to Finch, 1 run. Finch walks ahead and defends on the move to the gap at mid off for a single.
2.5 | Dot ball. Finch swings wildly and misses the hit over mid-off.
2.4 | Dot ball. Length delivery from Shami, Finch has no option but to defend.
2.3 | No run.
2.2 | Dot ball. Delivery on the fourth stump line, Finch pushes it to cover,
2.1 | Back of the length delivery, gets inside edge, raps onto Finch’s pad.
09:20
Aus 7/0; 2 overs
1.6 | Four runs. Warnerpunches itoff the back foot via point. Warner capitalises on the slightly backof the length delivery and punches it square. 1.5 | Bumrah to Warner, no run. Warner digs awat the speedy 144kph near-yorker onto off side
1.4 |Bumrah to Finch, 1 run. Finch slides it to mid-on for a quick single.
1.2 | Bumrah to Warner, 1 run. Back of the length delivery.
1.1 |Bumrah to Warner, no run. Warner defends the ball to mid-off.
09:18
1/0 | Overs: 1
09:15
It is the first of three ODIs, followed by three Twenty20s next week, and comes after the Indians were forced into Covid-19 isolation since their arrival in Sydney a fortnight ago, although they have been allowed to train within a bio-secure "bubble".
09:14
India has gone with five specialist bowlers, led by Mohammed Shami and Jasprit Bumrah. "It's important to start well as a team, we need to start strongly and set the momentum for the matches ahead," skipper Virat Kohli said.
09:14
"It's great to have cricket back in Australia and to play in front of crowds will be nice," Australia captain Aaron Finch said. "The wicket looks good, hopefully we can put runs on the board and defend."
09:14
Steve Smith comes into the Australia line-up for injured all-rounder Mitchell Marsh and will bat at number three, while Mayank Agarwal will open the India innings with Shikhar Dhawan after Rohit Sharma injured his hamstring last month.
