Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiakarnataka

Dharmasthala burials: Complainant witness produced before Belthangady court to record his statements

It is said that he was inside the court for nearly five hours. Further, his face was not covered when he was brought to the court and taken out from the court.
Last Updated : 23 September 2025, 23:28 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 23 September 2025, 23:28 IST
Karnataka NewsKarnatakaDharmasthala

Follow us on :

Follow Us