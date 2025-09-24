Karnataka government extends serving of Ragi health mix powder

<p>Bengaluru: The state government has extended the serving of Sai Sure Ragi Health mix powder to school kids for five days a week.</p>.<p>Currently, the health mix is served three days a week. In the order issued, the Department of School Education and Literacy has stated that 25% of the total cost will be borne by the government. The total cost of the project is Rs 100 crore.</p>.Karnataka government orders 600 vacant posts of nursing officials to be filled on priority .<p>During the 2024 academic year, the government had started supplying Sai Sure Ragi Health mix powder to children of all government and aided schools. The power is mixed with the milk provided to children under Ksheera Bhagya scheme.</p>.<p>As recommended, 5 gram of the health mix powder has to be mixed with 150 ml of milk per child.</p>