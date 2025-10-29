<p>The first T20 of the five-match series between <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/india-vs-australia">India and Australia </a>at Canberra was abandoned due to rain and wet outfield.</p><p>India, who were put in to bat, were 97 for one in 9.1 in overs (in the match which was reduced to 18-overs-a-side) when rain intervened.</p>.First T20| Australia put India to bat.<p>The second match of the five-match series will be held at the Melbourne Cricket Ground on Friday (October 31).</p><p>India had lost the preceding three-match ODI series 1-2. </p>