Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homesportscricket

India vs Australia: Rohit Sharma, Shreyas Iyer help visitors post 264/9

Adam Zampa was the pick of Aussie bowlers with figures of four for 60.
Last Updated : 23 October 2025, 07:34 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 23 October 2025, 07:34 IST
Sports NewsRohit SharmaCricketIndia vs AustraliaShreyas Iyer

Follow us on :

Follow Us