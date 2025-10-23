<p>Riding on half-centuries from Rohit Sharma (73) and Shreyas Iyer (61), India made 264 for nine after being put into bat by Australia in the second One-day International (ODI) at Adelaide on Thursday (October 23). </p><p>For Australia, leg-spinner Adam Zampa scalped four wickets giving away 60 runs from his 10 overs, while right-arm fast bowler Xavier Bartlett picked up three wickets for 39 runs, including the prized scalp of Virat Kohli who was dismissed for a golden duck.</p>.Legacy created by Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma goes well beyond numbers, says Greg Chappell .<p>Rohit scored his runs off 97 balls with the help of seven boundaries and two hits over the fence, while Iyer made his runs off 77 deliveries that included seven fours.</p><p>The Indian innings was about Rohit's determination as he had to survive a lot of anxious moments in the Powerplay when Josh Hazlewood (0/29 in 10 overs, including two maidens) made the ball talk.</p><p>Axar Patel (44 off 41) also played a good hand, while towards the end, India were helped by nice little cameos from Harshit Rana (24 not out) and Arshdeep Singh (13) who shared vital 37-run stand for the ninth wicket to help visitors post a decent total.</p><p>India, who lost the first ODI at Perth named an unchanged playing XI while Australia made two changes, bringing in Alex Carey for Josh Philippe and Xavier Bartlett in place of Nathan Ellis.</p><p>Kohli and Rohit, who retired from the game's other formats, now feature solely in the 50-over cricket. </p><p><strong>Teams:</strong> </p><p><strong>India:</strong> Shubman Gill (c), Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, Axar Patel, KL Rahul (wk), Washington Sundar, Nitish Kumar Reddy, Harshit Rana, Arshdeep Singh, Mohammed Siraj..</p><p><strong>Australia:</strong> Mitchell Marsh (c), Travis Head, Matthew Short, Matthew Renshaw, Alex Carey (wk), Cooper Connolly, Mitchell Owen, Xavier Bartlett, Mitchell Starc, Adam Zampa, Josh Hazlewood.</p><p>(with inputs from agencies)</p>