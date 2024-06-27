India vs England Semi-Final: 5 bowlers to watch out for

Known for his pinpoint accuracy, India's Jasprit Bumrah is one of the bowlers who can single-handedly change the course of the game.
England's Adil Rashid will be a key player to look forward to as he is capable of turning matches with his wicket-taking ability.
India's Kuldeep Yadav has shone bright with the ball in the tournament by picking up wickets at regular intervals. His mystery spin and ability to contain runs while taking wickets in the middle overs make him a key player in today's fixture.
Credit: Instagram/@kuldeep_18
A fast bowler with pace and bounce, Chris Jordan is effective in breaking partnerships and bowling at any stage of the innings. His wicket-taking ability makes him a formidable force for Team England in the semi-finals.
India's Hardik Pandya can swing the bowl and pick up crucial breakthroughs with his variations and bounce.
Published 27 June 2024, 10:01 IST