India vs England Semi-Final: 5 bowlers to watch out for

One of the World Cup favourites, Team India will face England in the T20 World Cup 2024 semi-finals in Guyana's Providence. From Bumrah and Kuldeep Yadav to Adil Rashid, here are five bowlers to watch out for.
DH Web Desk
Last Updated : 27 June 2024, 10:01 IST
Known for his pinpoint accuracy, India's Jasprit Bumrah is one of the bowlers who can single-handedly change the course of the game.

Credit: PTI photo

England's Adil Rashid will be a key player to look forward to as he is capable of turning matches with his wicket-taking ability.

Credit: PTI photo

India's Kuldeep Yadav has shone bright with the ball in the tournament by picking up wickets at regular intervals. His mystery spin and ability to contain runs while taking wickets in the middle overs make him a key player in today's fixture.

Credit: Instagram/@kuldeep_18

A fast bowler with pace and bounce, Chris Jordan is effective in breaking partnerships and bowling at any stage of the innings. His wicket-taking ability makes him a formidable force for Team England in the semi-finals.

Credit: PTI photo

India's Hardik Pandya can swing the bowl and pick up crucial breakthroughs with his variations and bounce.

Credit: PTI photo

Published 27 June 2024, 10:01 IST
