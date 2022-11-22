India vs New Zealand: Rain stops play in third T20I

India vs New Zealand: Rain stops play in third T20I

Earlier, the start of the match was delayed due to rain

PTI
PTI, Napier,
  • Nov 22 2022, 15:38 ist
  • updated: Nov 22 2022, 15:40 ist
India’s Ishan Kishan plays a shot during the third Twenty20 cricket match between New Zealand and India at McLean Park. Credit: AFP Photo

Chasing 161 to win, India were 75 for 4 against New Zealand when rain stopped play in the third and final T20 International on Tuesday.

Deepak Hooda (9) and Hardik Pandya (30) were at the crease with India still needing 86 runs from 66 balls when the heavens opened up at McLean Park.

The toss was pushed back due to a drizzle.

India lead the three-match series 1-0.

The first T20I between the two sides was washed out while the second match had also been halted for about 30 minutes owing to rain.

India are also scheduled to play a three-match ODI series against the hosts, starting Friday.

Sports News
Cricket
Team India
New Zealand
T20I
T20 International

