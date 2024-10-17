Home
News Shots
Trending
Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homesportscricket

India vs NZ: Fans get the short end of the stick

The fans who flocked the M Chinnaswamy Stadium for the opening Test between India and New Zealand were put through needless inconvenience as they were made to wait at the gates in the rain on the first two days of the Test.
Madhu Jawali
Last Updated : 17 October 2024, 15:00 IST

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 17 October 2024, 15:00 IST
Sports NewsIndian Cricket teamCricketTest matchNew Zealand cricketIndia vs New Zealand

Follow us on :

Follow Us