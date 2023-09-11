Home
Homesportscricket

LIVE
India vs Pakistan Live: Match to continue with India at 147/2; Virat, Rahul at crease

The India vs Pakistan match yesterday in the ongoing Asia Cup's Super Four came to a screeching halt due to incessant rains. Virat Kohli was at 8 while K L Rahul was at 17.
Last Updated 11 September 2023, 09:05 IST

09:0311 Sep 2023

Media reports suggest match could be delayed till 5 pm after it continues to pour in Colombo

08:5711 Sep 2023

K L Rahul reached the 2000 ODI-runs milestone yesterday

The Indian batter had made his debut in the 50-over format in 2016 against Zimbabwe.

08:5211 Sep 2023

Shaheen Afridi has a gift for Jasprit Bumrah, the new dad

08:4411 Sep 2023

India vs Pakistan to resume at 3:00 pm today

The two cricketing rivals' match was washed out yesterday, and they are going to continue affairs from where they left off.

(Published 11 September 2023, 09:05 IST)
