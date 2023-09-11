India vs Pakistan Live: Match to continue with India at 147/2; Virat, Rahul at crease
The India vs Pakistan match yesterday in the ongoing Asia Cup's Super Four came to a screeching halt due to incessant rains. Virat Kohli was at 8 while K L Rahul was at 17.
Last Updated 11 September 2023, 09:05 IST
Media reports suggest match could be delayed till 5 pm after it continues to pour in Colombo
K L Rahul reached the 2000 ODI-runs milestone yesterday
The Indian batter had made his debut in the 50-over format in 2016 against Zimbabwe.
Shaheen Afridi has a gift for Jasprit Bumrah, the new dad
India vs Pakistan to resume at 3:00 pm today
The two cricketing rivals' match was washed out yesterday, and they are going to continue affairs from where they left off.
(Published 11 September 2023, 09:05 IST)