Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homesportscricket

India vs South Africa: BCCI scheduling comes under scanner after 4th T20I called off due to dense smog

It is also a period when pollution levels in the host cities like Lucknow, New Chandigarh and Dharamsala are usually at its worst.
Last Updated : 17 December 2025, 16:40 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 17 December 2025, 16:39 IST
Sports NewsCricket newsLucknowBCCIIndia vs South AfricaEkana International Stadium

Follow us on :

Follow Us