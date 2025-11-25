<p>Both the openers were back in the hut, as chasing a mammoth 549, India were in dire straits at 27 for two when stumps were drawn on Day 4 of the second cricket Test at Guwahati.</p><p>Earlier South Africa declared their second innings at 269 for five setting India a huge victory target.</p>.India vs South Africa: Hosts need mammoth 549 to win Guwahati Test.<p>Tristan Stubbs (94) was the top scorer for South Africa, who are 1-0 up in the two-Test series and just need a draw to clinch the series.</p><p>Trailing 0-1 in the two-match series, India lost Yashasvi Jaiswal (13) to pacer Marco Jansen in the seventh over and KL Rahul (6) to spinner Simon Harmer in the 10th over.</p><p>When stumps were drawn, Sai Sudharsan (2 not out off 25 balls) and night watchman Kuldeep Yadav (4 not out off 22 balls) were at the crease with India requiring another 522 runs to win as they are staring at an imminent series loss.</p><p>The only saving grace for them could be the fact that light fades quickly in after 3.45 pm as not more than 80 odd overs have been possible on any of the past four days.</p><p>The pitch still looks solid even though the degree of turn from less than three on the first day, has now gradually increased to 4.6 on the fourth day.</p><p>The Proteas had won the first Test in Kolkata by 30 runs. </p><p>(with inputs from agencies)</p>