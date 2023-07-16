India women elect to bowl against Bangladesh in first ODI

India skipper Harmanpreet Kaur won the toss and elected to bowl first in the first Women's One-day International against Bangladesh here on Sunday.
Batting all-rounder Amanjot Kaur and left-arm spinner Bareddy Anusha will make their ODI debut for India.
Top-order batter Priya Punia returned to the Indian squad for the first time since early 2021.
For Bangladesh, led by Nigar Sultana, Shorna Akter will make her ODI debut.
The toss was delayed slightly as there was a bit of rain earlier, which left the outfield wet.
Teams:
India: Smriti Mandhana, Priya Punia, Jemimah Rodrigues, Harmanpreet Kaur (capt), Yastika Bhatia (wk), Deepti Sharma, Amanjot Kaur, Pooja Vastrakar, Sneh Rana, Devika Vaidya, B Anusha.
Bangladesh: Sharmin Akter, Murshida Khatun, Shorna Akter, Nigar Sultana (capt/wk), Fargana Hoque, Nahida Akter, Ritu Moni, Fahima Khatun, Nahida Akter, Rabeya Khan, Marufa Akter.
