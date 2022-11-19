Indian team receives traditional Maori welcome at Mount Maunganui

The Indian cricket team on Saturday received a traditional Maori welcome on its arrival here for the second T20 against New Zealand.

A Maori welcoming ceremony involves speeches, dancing, singing and the hongi in the end.

The BCCI tweeted about the traditional welcome the side received at Mount Maunganui.

Seeking some game time, the Indian team is expected to face a tough challenge from New Zealand in the second T20 International here on Sunday.

The series-opener in Wellington was abandoned due to inclement weather and the Indian players are looking for some action in the second game, though the forecast is not too great.

A lot of senior players, such as Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli and Ravichandran Ashwin, are not part of the touring party.