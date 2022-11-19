Indian team receives traditional Maori welcome

Indian team receives traditional Maori welcome at Mount Maunganui

A Maori welcoming ceremony involves speeches, dancing, singing and the hongi in the end

PTI
PTI, Mount Maunganui,
  • Nov 19 2022, 21:07 ist
  • updated: Nov 19 2022, 21:07 ist
The BCCI tweeted about the traditional welcome the side received at Mount Maunganui. Credit: Twitter/@BCCI

The Indian cricket team on Saturday received a traditional Maori welcome on its arrival here for the second T20 against New Zealand.

A Maori welcoming ceremony involves speeches, dancing, singing and the hongi in the end.

The BCCI tweeted about the traditional welcome the side received at Mount Maunganui.

Seeking some game time, the Indian team is expected to face a tough challenge from New Zealand in the second T20 International here on Sunday.

The series-opener in Wellington was abandoned due to inclement weather and the Indian players are looking for some action in the second game, though the forecast is not too great.

A lot of senior players, such as Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli and Ravichandran Ashwin, are not part of the touring party.

Check out DH's latest videos

Check out DH's latest videos

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

New Zealand
Team India
Sports News
Cricket

What's Brewing

Taylor Swift angry for fans in Ticketmaster meltdown

Taylor Swift angry for fans in Ticketmaster meltdown

Why can't BMTC operate smaller shuttle buses?

Why can't BMTC operate smaller shuttle buses?

Country’s longest train to operate twice a week

Country’s longest train to operate twice a week

A taste of the trucking life

A taste of the trucking life

Gay people in Qatar prepare warily for World Cup

Gay people in Qatar prepare warily for World Cup

Women join Cong yatra paying tributes to Indira Gandhi

Women join Cong yatra paying tributes to Indira Gandhi

In Pics | Foods that keep you awake at night

In Pics | Foods that keep you awake at night

Infographic | Biggest chilli producers in the world

Infographic | Biggest chilli producers in the world

 