Indian team receives traditional Maori welcome at Mount Maunganui

The Indian cricket team on Saturday received a traditional Maori welcome on its arrival here for the second T20 against New Zealand.
A Maori welcoming ceremony involves speeches, dancing, singing and the hongi in the end.
The BCCI tweeted about the traditional welcome the side received at Mount Maunganui.
📸 📸 Snapshots from #TeamIndia's traditional welcome at Mt. Maunganui
Image Courtesy: Jamie Troughton/Dscribe Media#NZvIND pic.twitter.com/K4yUiScPO7
— BCCI (@BCCI) November 19, 2022
Seeking some game time, the Indian team is expected to face a tough challenge from New Zealand in the second T20 International here on Sunday.
The series-opener in Wellington was abandoned due to inclement weather and the Indian players are looking for some action in the second game, though the forecast is not too great.
A lot of senior players, such as Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli and Ravichandran Ashwin, are not part of the touring party.
Check out DH's latest videos
Check out DH's latest videos
Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe
Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube
Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox
Taylor Swift angry for fans in Ticketmaster meltdown
Why can't BMTC operate smaller shuttle buses?
Country’s longest train to operate twice a week
A taste of the trucking life
Gay people in Qatar prepare warily for World Cup
Women join Cong yatra paying tributes to Indira Gandhi
In Pics | Foods that keep you awake at night
Infographic | Biggest chilli producers in the world