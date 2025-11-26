Menu
Indian Test cricket in a major crisis

After suffering a clean sweep (3-0) against New Zealand last year, the Indian team met the same fate against South Africa following their 408-run loss in the second Test here at the ACA Stadium on Wednesday.
Last Updated : 26 November 2025, 16:15 IST
