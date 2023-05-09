MI replace injured Jofra Archer with Chris Jordan

Injured Archer ruled out, MI name Chris Jordan as replacement

The 34-year-old, who has represented England in 87 T20Is and has taken 96 wickets, had joined the MI camp in April end

PTI
PTI, New Delhi,
  • May 09 2023, 12:53 ist
  • updated: May 09 2023, 12:53 ist
England pacer Jofra Archer. Credit: PTI Photo

Struggling with fitness, England pacer Jofra Archer was on Tuesday ruled out of the IPL, forcing Mumbai Indians to name fast bowler Chris Jordan as his replacement for the remainder of the T20 event.

Archer, who was picked by five-time champions MI for Rs 8 crore in the auction, has played just five games this season and taken two wickets. He has been out of international cricket for close to two years due to a back injury and didn't feature in IPL last year.

Archer's recovery and fitness will be monitored by England and Wales cricket Board (ECB) as he returns home to focus on his rehabilitation.

His replacement, Jordan, made his IPL debut in 2016. He has so far played 28 IPL matches and has 27 wickets against his name. He has played for Royal Challengers Bangalore, Sunrisers Hyderabad, Punjab Kings and Chennai Super Kings in the past.

The 34-year-old, who has represented England in 87 T20Is and has taken 96 wickets, had joined the MI camp in April end.

Jordan batted for close to an hour in the nets on Monday.

Jordan joins MI for Rs 2 crore. Interestingly, he had gone unsold at the auction that was held in December last year.

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Sports News
Cricket
Mumbai Indians
Jofra Archer
Chris Jordan
IPL
Indian Premier League

Related videos

What's Brewing

Mark Zuckerberg wins gold in jiu-jitsu tournament

Mark Zuckerberg wins gold in jiu-jitsu tournament

Russia's Victory Day under shadow of Ukraine setbacks

Russia's Victory Day under shadow of Ukraine setbacks

Writers' strike freezes 'Game of Thrones' spinoff

Writers' strike freezes 'Game of Thrones' spinoff

Lionel Messi wins Laureus award

Lionel Messi wins Laureus award

SSLC toppers aspire to be doctors, astronauts

SSLC toppers aspire to be doctors, astronauts

NASA's snake-like robot on a mission to discover life

NASA's snake-like robot on a mission to discover life

China: First ChatGPT arrest over fake train crash news

China: First ChatGPT arrest over fake train crash news

 