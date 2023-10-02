Interactive | ICC World Cup 2023 preview in numbers

As the graph suggests, India, England and South Africa have been among the best batting sides in this World Cup cycle. While Indian batters have the best batting average, it is England who have carried on their aggressive brand of cricket from the last World Cup. England are comfortably ahead of any other team in terms of runs per over.

On the other hand, the Netherlands remain not just the slowest batting side but also they average the least.

Best batters

Pakistan skipper Babar Azam’s numbers in the last four years show why he is the top-ranked ODI batter right now. He is the only player to score 2000 ODI runs since the last World Cup. India’s Shubman Gill (1901), KL Rahul (1587), Shreyas Iyer (1591) and Virat Kohli (1797) along with Azam (2196) form the list of top 5 run scorers since the last World Cup.

Again, Indian players populating the list is because of them playing a lot more than others.

For players with more than 1,000 runs in this cycle, Gill (70.4) and Babar (66.54) have the best average followed by Dawid Malan (63.87), David Miller (60.70) and Steve Smith (56.54).

Indian skipper Rohit Sharma has hit the most, 62, sixes in this period while his opening partner Gill has hit the most, 211, boundaries.

In terms of aggressive batting, the in-form South African batter Heinrich Klassen is at the top with a strike rate – runs per 100 balls – of 120 for batters with at least 700 runs since the last World Cup.