IPL 2020 schedule is here, Mumbai Indians to take on CSK in the opening match

With the 13th edition of the Indian Premier League right around the corner, the season’s schedule has been released. The season will begin on Sunday, March 29, with defending champions Mumbai Indians hosting Chennai Super Kings in Mumbai.

Royal Challengers Bangalore will play their first match at home in Bengaluru, against Kolkata Knight Riders on Tuesday, March 31.

With each team playing 14 matches in the league stages, in a first, Saturdays will not see double-headers while all Sundays except the last in the season will see two matches in different locations. The league stage has been extended by a week to accommodate the extra matches. The league stage will now go on for 50 days, which is longer compared to 44 days last year.

Rajasthan Royals will be playing home matches in Jaipur as well as Guwahati. Royal Challengers Bangalore will play against Mumbai Indians in the last match of the league stages on May 17, 2020. Dates for the play-offs and finals have not been released yet.

India will be hosting South Africa for an ODI series which is expected to end only 11 days before the first match of IPL 2020.