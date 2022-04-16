IPL 2022 | Delhi Capitals vs Royal Challengers Bangalore Live: RCB bowlers are not letting DC get away, DC 5 down

Their winning streak halted by the defending champions, Royal Challengers Bangalore will hope Harshal Patel returns to the playing XI and contribute in bringing their campaign back on track when they face Delhi Capitals in an IPL match in Mumbai on Saturday. Stay tuned for live updates.
DC 156/6 after 18 overs
Harshal to bowk, Axar is on strike.
17.1Harshal to Axar, 1 run, length ball on off, tucked to mid wicket
17.2Harshal to Shardul, widw
17.2Harshal to Shardul, 1 run, wide outside off, lofts it to long off
17.3Harshal to Axar, 1 run, full toss on off stump, hit to long on
17.4Harshal to Shardul, no run, slower ball, length ball, swing and a miss.
17.5Harshal to ShardulSIX!! Low full just outside off, heaved over cow corner
17.6Harshal to Shardul, 1 run
DC 145/6 after 17 overs
Siraj to bowl, Pant is on strike.
16.1 Siraj to Pant, 2 runs, full, wide, full toss and punched to long off
16.2Siraj to Pant,SIX!! Length ball, just outside off, and heaved over mid-wicket
16.3Siraj to Pant,OUT!! CAUGHT!! Full, wide and slapped to extra cover and Virat Kohli plucks this out of thin air.
Axar Patel is new batter.
16.4Siraj to Axar, 1 run, Yorker on leg stump, manages to put bat to it.
16.5Siraj to Shardul, no run
16.6Siraj to Shardul, 2 runs
DC 134/5 after 16 overs
Hasaranga to bowl,Pant is on strike.
15.1Hasaranga to Pant, 1 leg bye
Shardul Thakur is new batter.
15.2Hasaranga to Shardul,SIX! Smokes it! Flighted wide outside off, hammered down to long on
15.3Hasaranga to Shardul, 1 run, a bit short this time, defended and bounced out of DK's hand.
15.4Hasaranga to Pant,FOUR!! Fuller, outside leg, shuffles to off and paddle sweeps it fine leg
15.5Hasaranga to Pant,SIX!! This time comes down the ground, flat on offstump, and hammered over long off
15.6Hasaranga to Pant, 1 run
DC 115/5 after 15 overs
Hazlewood to bowl,Rovman Powell is new batter on strike.
14.1 Hazlewood to Powell,OUT! CAUGHT!! Good length ball, on fifth stump, he pokes it and an edge to keeeper.
Lalit Yadav is new batter.
14.2Hazlewood toYadav, no run
14.3Hazlewood to Yadav,no run, touch short, tries to run it down to third man. Missed.
14.4Hazlewood to Yadav, 1 run, slow bouncer, pulled to deep mid wicket
14.5Hazlewood to Pant, 1 run, off cutter, length ball, slapped to deep point
14.6Hazlewood to Yadav, wide
14.6 Hazlewood to Yadav,OUT!! CAUGHT!! Short ball heaved straight to deep square leg fielder
DC 112/3 after 14 overs
Hasaranga to bowl, Pant is on strike.
13.1 Hasaranga to Pant,FOUR!! Length ball on legstump, lapped over keeper
13.2Hasaranga to Pant, 2 runs, fuller this time on legs, slog sweeps it behind square leg
13.3Hasaranga to Pant, 1 run, almost a yorker, hits his pad and goes to short fine leg
13.4Hasaranga to Marsh, 1 run, full, wrong'un, slog sweep to deep square leg
13.5Hasaranga to Pant, FOUR!! Full outside leg, paddle sweeps it over short fine leg
13.6Hasaranga to Pant,OUT! MARSH RUN OUT!! Full ball, bludgeons it down the ground and Wanindu manages to get a hand on it and ricochet on to stumps.
DC 100/2 after 13 overs
Siraj to bowl, Pant is on strike.
12.1 Siraj to Pant, 1 run, wide yorker, heaved to long off
12.2Siraj to Marsh, 2 runs, length ball on off stump, heaved to deep square leg
12.3Siraj to Marsh, 1 run, full on off, heaved down the ground
12.4Siraj to Pant,Short and wide, slashes it behind point and Wanindu runs from point but it pops out
12.5Siraj to Marsh, no run
12.6Siraj to Marsh, no run
DC 95/2 after 12 overs
Hasaranga to bowl, Marsh is on strike.
11.1 Hasaranga to Marsh, no run, length ball, leg break and mistimes it
11.2 Hasaranga to Marsh, 1 run, Fuller this time on middle, slog sweep it to deep mid wicket
11.3 Hasaranga to Warner, OUT!! LBW!!Full length ball, goes for a switch it, hits him on full infront of the wickets. RCB review!
Rishabh Pant is new batter.
11.4 Hasaranga to Pant, no run, full outside, goes for a slog sweep, under edge to short third man
11.5 Hasaranga to Pant, 1 run, length ball comes back and punched to cover
11.6 Hasaranga to Marsh, no run
DC 93/1 after 11 overs
Harshal to bowl, Warner is on strike.
10.1 Harshal to Warner, 1 run, slow length ball on middle and guided to short third man
10.2Harshal to Marsh, 1 run, full length slower ball, punched down to long on
10.3Harshal to Warner,SIX!! Slower ball, full on leg stump, flicked to deep square leg
10.4Harshal to Warner,1 run, yorker on leg, dug out to mid on
10.5Harshal to Marsh, 1un
10.6Harshal to Warner,FOUR!! Slower bouncer, helped over short third man
DC 79/1 after 10 overs
Shahbaz to bowl, Marsh is on strike.
9.1 Shahbaz to Marsh, no run
9.2Shahbaz to Marsh, 1 run, Short and wide,under edge to short third man
9.3Shahbaz to Warner, 1 run, length ball, top edge falls short of long on
9.4Shahbaz to Marsh, 1 run, length ball on off, sweeped to behind square
9.5Shahbaz to Warner, 1 run
9.6Shahbaz to Marsh, no run
DC75/1 after 9 overs
Maxwell to bowl, Marsh is on strike.
8.1 Maxwell to Marsh, 1 run, short outside off, cut to deep point
8.2Maxwell to Warner, 1 run, length ball on middle, cut to short cover.50 for Warner
8.3Maxwell to Marsh, no run, short and cut to extra cover
8.4Maxwell to Marsh, 1 run
8.5Maxwell to Warner, no run
8.6Maxwell to Warner, 2 runs
DC 70/1 after 8 overs
Hasaranga to bowl, Warner is on strike.
7.1 Hasaranga to Warner, 1 run, full ball on middle, pushed to mid wicket.
7.2Hasaranga to Marsh, no run, wrong'un, fuller and mistimes his cut
7.3Hasaranga to Marsh, 1 run, full and quick punched to cover
7.4Hasaranga to Warner, SIX!!Full bowl, on middle stump, sweeps it to deep mid wicket
7.5Hasaranga to Warner, no run
7.6Hasaranga to Warner, no run
DC 62/1 after 7 overs
Harshal to bowl, Warner is on strike.
6.1 Harshal to Warner,2 runs!! Off cutter, on leg stump, times it down the ground
6.2Harshal to Warner, no run, slower ball, length ball, tapped back to bowler
6.3Harshal to Warner, 1 run
6.4Harshal to Marsh, no run, Full outside off, driven to cover
6.5Harshal to Marsh, 1 run, slower ball, full length, driven to long on
6.6Harshal to Warner, 1 run
DC 57/1 after 6 overs
Hazlewood to bowl, Warner is on strike.
5.1 Hazlewood to Warner, no run, touch fuller, hits him on his pad
5.2Hazlewood to Warner,FOUR!! Short and just outside off, slapped through point
5.3Hazlewood to Warner, 1 run, Slower,fuller on middle, punched to mid off
5.4Hazlewood to Marsh, 1 run. length ball, just outside off, guided to third man
5.5Hazlewood to Warner, no run
5.6Hazlewood to Warner, 1 run
DC 50/1 after 5 overs
Siraj to bowl, Warner is on strike.
4.1 Siraj to Warner,FOUR!! Full outside off, crunched down the ground
4.2Siraj to Warner, no run,fuller this time, cut to point and brilliant stop by Virat at cover
4.3Siraj to Warner, 1 run, slower on middle, cut to backward point
4.4Siraj to Shaw,OUT!CAUGHT! Length ball, moves across to legside,he follows him and pulls it straight to deep square fielder.
MItchell Marsh is new batter.
4.5Siraj to Marsh, no run, full sliding down leg as it hits his pad
4.6Siraj to Marsh, no run
DC 45/0 after 4 overs
Shahbaz to bowl, Warner is on strike.
3.1 Shahbaz to Warner,FOUR!! Length ball on middle, sits andsweeps it over short fine leg
3.2Shahbaz to Warner, 1 run, Fuller this time on his legs, tucked to deep mid-wicket
3.3Shahbaz to Shaw, no run
3.4Shahbaz to Shaw, 1 run, length ball, outside off, sweep to deep mid wicket
3.5Shahbaz to Warner, wide
3.5Shahbaz to Warner,SIX!! Length ball on off, clears his front leg and hammers it over long ong
3.6Shahbaz to Warner, wide
3.6Shahbaz to Warner, 1 run
DC 30/0 after 3 overs
Hazlewood to bowl, Warner is on strike.
2.1 Hazlewood to Warner,SIX!! Length ball on his leg stump, pulled behind square
2.2Hazlewood to Warner, no run, length ball, this time on off stump, short arm jabbed to mid wicket
2.3Hazlewood to Warner, 1 run, Touch fuller this time, on off, pushed to short cover
2.4Hazlewood to Shaw, no run, touch fuller, hits him near his groin
2.5Hazlewood to Shaw, FOUR!! Quick, length ball, backs away and top edge through to third man region
2.6Hazlewood to Shaw, no run
DC 19/0 after 2 overs
Siraj to bowl, Shaw is on strike.
1.1 Siraj to Shaw, no run. touch short and dabbed to point
1.2Siraj to Shaw, 2 runs, good length outside off, punched to deep extra cover
1.3Siraj to Shaw, 1 run, good length ball, outside off, tucked to deep point
1.4Siraj to Warner, 1 run
1.5 Siraj to Shaw,SIX!! Length ball just outside off, heaved over deep mid wicket
1.6 Siraj to Shaw,no run
DC 9/0 after 1 over
Glenn Maxwellto bowl, Prithvi Shaw is on strike
0.1Maxwellto Shaw, 1 run,short on his pads, tucked to deep square
0.2Maxwellto Warner,SIX!! Flighted on off, slog sweep over deep mid wicket
0.3Maxwellto Warner, no run,FFlat andfull on middle, defended bacl
0.4Maxwellto Warner, no run, short on middle mistimes pull
0.5Maxwellto Warner, 1 run, flighted on outside off inside edge to short fine leg
0.6Maxwellto Shaw, 1 run
The match is about to get underway. The two umpires have made their way to the middle. RCB players are on the field and in a huddle. DC openers David Warner and Prithvi Shawmarch to the middle. We are all in readiness for the match to begin.
RCB 189/5 after 20 overs
Kuldeep to bowl, DK is on strike.
19.1 Kuldeep to DK, no run, Full, flat and quick, chipped to short fine leg
19.2Kuldeep to DK, 2 runs, flat on middle, full and swept behind square
19.3Kuldeep to DK,FOUR!! Flat and length ball on middle, switch hits and manages an inside egde and goes behind keeper
19.4Kuldeep to DK, 1 run, Full toss on off stump, heaved to deep mid wicket
19.5Kuldeep to Shahbaz, wide
19.5 Kuldeep to Shahbaz,SIX!! Flighted outside off, hammers it over long off
19.6Kuldeep to Shahbaz, wide
19.6 Kuldeep to Shahbaz, wide
19.6 Kuldeep to Shahbaz, 1 run, quick low full toss, heaved to wide long on
RCB 172/5 after 19 overs
Shardul to bowl, Shahbaz is on strike.
18.1Shardul to Shahbaz, 1 leg bye, slow on his pads, goes to short fine leg
18.2Shardul to DK, norun, Yorker on middle stump, he shuffles and ball hits his bat goes to short fine leg
18.3Shardul to DK, SIX!! Short outside off, fetches it and hits it over deep mid wicket
18.4Shardul to DK, no run,no run
18.5Shardul to DK, 1 run, yorker, wide outside, swept to deep square
18.6Shardul to Shahbaz,FOUR!! Short and hit to deep mid wicket
RCB 160/5 after 18 overs
Rahmanto bowl, DK is on strike.
17.1Rahmanto DK,FOUR!! Length ball, outside off, goes for a lap, and ball kisses his outside edge over short third man
17.2Rahmanto DK,FOUR!! Slower one, on length, outside off, switch hits and pulls over short third man.
17.3Rahmanto DK,FOUR!! 3 in 3!! Slower, full and wide outside, he moves to off side and smaehes it through extracover
17.4Rahmanto DK,SIX!! DK IS ON FIRE!!Full and outside off, rocks back and hammers it down the ground.
17.5 Rahmanto DK,SIX!! Yorker this time outside off, dugs it out and launched over long off.
17.6Rahmanto, DK,FOUR!! Yorker on middle stump, lofts it over bowler's head. 50 for DK.
RCB 132/5 after 17 overs
Khaleel to bowl, Shahbaz is on strike.
16.1 Khaleel to Shahbaz, 1 run, Slower length ball on off, dabbed to point
16.2Khaleel to DK, 2 runs, slow length ball, outside off, sliced behind point
16.3Khaleel to DK,SIX!! Full ball, outside off, fetches it from outside off and sweeps it to cow corner
16.4Khaleel to DK, no run, full and wide outside off, swing and a miss.
16.5Khaleel to DK, 1 run,yorker on his legs, he is standing outside his off, and egde goes to point
16.6Khaleel to Shahbaz, 2 runs
RCB 120/5 after 16 overs
Rahman to bowl, Shahbaz is on strike.
15.1 Rahman to Shahbaz, 1 run
15.2Rahman to DK, 1 run, back of length, punched to deep cover
15.3Rahman to Shahbaz, 1 run
15.4Rahman to DK, 1 run, banged in short and tucked to deep fine leg
15.5Rahman to Shahbaz, no run, yorker of fifth stump, swing and a miss
15.6Rahman to Shahbaz, 1 run
RCB 115/5 after 15 overs
Khaleel to bowl, Shahbaz is on strike.
14.1 Khaleel to Shahbaz, no run, short outside off, looks to slash it, swing and a miss,
14.2Khaleel to Shahbaz,FOUR!! Short and wide, slapped to deep point.
14.3Khaleel to Shahbaz, 1 run, short and on fifth stump, hit in front of cover
14.4Khaleel to DK, 1 run, short on his body, pulled to deep square
14.5Khaleel to Shahbaz, 1 run, Slower short and wide, cut infront of cover
14.6Khaleel to DK,SIX!! Short and plundered over deep square leg
RCB 102/5 after 14 overs
Kuldeep to bowl, DK is on strike.
13.1 Kuldeep to DK, no run, Flighted on middle, pushed to cover
13.2Kuldeep to DK, no run, flat, length ball outside off, cut to point
13.3Kuldeep to DK, no run, Length ball, looks to punch it to deep mid wicket, inside egde and dropped
13.4Kuldeep to DK, no run, full outside off, goes for a heave, bowler stops it
13.5Kuldeep to DK, 1 run, Flighted on off, driven to cover
13.6Kuldeep to Shahbaz, 1 run
RCB 100/5 after 13 overs
Axar to bowl, DK is on strike,
12.1 Axar to DK, 1 run, Short angling in, clii\pped to square
12.2Axar to Shahbaz, 1 run,
12.3Axar to DK, 1 run, Top edge on the sweep to deep sqaure
12.4Axar to Shahbaz, 1 run
12.5Axar to DK,on run
12.6Axar to DK, 1 leg bye
RCB after 12 overs
Kuldeep to bowl, Shahbaz is on strike.
11.1 Kuldeep to Shahbaz, 1 run, fuller and short cut to deep cover
11.2Kuldeep to Maxwell,OUT!! CAUGHT! Flighted on middle stump, he goes down the ground towards long on, easy catch to Lalit Yadav there.
Dinesh Karthik is new batter.
11.3Kuldeep to DK, , no run, full spinning in to middle pushed to bowler
11.4Kuldeep to DK, 1 run, touch short, rocks back and mistimes the pull, fall infront of long on
11.5Kuldeep to Shahbaz, 1 run, Flat and quick outside off dabbed to cover
11.6Kuldeep to DK, 1 run
RCB 91/4 after 11 overs
Shardul to bowl, Maxwell is on strike.
10.1 Shardul to Maxwell, 2 leg byes, length ball, hits his pads
10.2Shardul to Maxwell, no run, half volley outside off, driven to cover
10.3Shardul to Maxwell, wide
10.3Shardul to Maxwell,FOUR!! Yorker on his legs, flicked behind short fine leg. 50 for Maxwell
10.4Shardul to Maxwell, no run, Short of length and pushed back to Thakur.
10.5Shardul to Maxwell, no run
10.6Shardul to Maxwell,2 runs
RCB 82/4 after 10 overs
Axar to bowl, Maxwell is on strike.
9.1 Axar to Maxwell, 1 run, full outside off, pushed to extra cover
9.2Axar to Suyash,FOUR!! Length ball and heaved through cow corner
9.3Axar to Suyash,OUT! CAUGHT!!Flat, quick, on middle andshort, switch hit it straight to backward point.
Shahbaz Ahmed is new batter.
9.4Axar to Shahbaz, no run, full on off, dabbed to short mid wicket
9.5Axar to Shahbaz, FOUR!! Short and cut away behind point
9.6Axar to Shahbaz, 1 + wide,
9.6Axar to Shahbaz, 1 run
RCB 70/3 after 9 overs
Kuldeep to bowl, Maxwell is on strike
8.1 Kuldeep to Madwell,FOUR!! Length ball, comes in from off, punched in between mid wicket and long on
8.2Kuldeep to Maxwell, 2 runs, length ball on middle, punched in between deep mid wicklet and long on
8.3Kuldeep to Maxwell,SIX!! Short and on the stumps, pulled over deep mid wicket
8.4Kuldeep to Maxwell,FOUR!! Flighted and wide this time outside off, drives it through extra cover.
8.5Kuldeep to Maxwell,SIX!! Full and flat this time, hammered over long on
8.6Kuldeep to Maxwell, 1 run, full and driven to deep mid wicket
RCB 47/3 after 8 overs
Axar to bowl, Maxwell is on strike.
7.1 Axar to Maxwell, 1 run, short and pushed to deep square
7.2Axar to Maxwell, no run, full ball on off, defended.
7.3Axar to Maxwell, 1 run, length ball on middle, pushed to deep mid wicket
7.4Axar to Suyash, 1 run, length ball, and hits it sweetly down the ground
7.5Axar to Maxwell, no run, full on middle and driven to short cover
7.6Axar to Maxwell, 1 run
RCB 42/3 after 7 overs
Shardul to bowl, Kohli is on strike,
6.1 Shardul to Kohli, no run, length ball, dabbed to point
6.2Shardul to Kohli,OUT! RUN OUT!Full and outside off, pushed it to backeard point and Lalit Yada grabs, dives and throws and hits the stumps, Kohli is short of his crease.
Suyash Prabhudessai is new batter.
6.3Shardul to Suyash, 1 run,
6.4Shardul to Maxwell, no run, short and wide, cut to point fielder
6.5Shardul to Maxwell, 1 run, Length, outside off, driven to mid off
6.6Shardul to Suyash, no run
RCB 40/2 after 6 overs
Rahman to bowl, Maxwell is on strike.
5.1 Rahman to Maxwell, no run, full and anlging away, beats his outside edge
5.2Rahman to Maxwell,FOUR!! Full on his off, dugs it out and punched through extra cover
5.3Rahman to Maxwell, 1 run, Touch short and pushed to point
5.4Rahman to Virat, no run, around the wicket, back of length, clipped to mid wicket
5.5Rahman to Virat, 1 run, length ball, pushed to cover point
5.6Rahman to Maxwell,FOUR!! Length ball on middle, lapped over short fine leg
RCB 30/2 after 5 overs
Khaleel to bowl, Virat is on strike.
4.1 Khaleel to Virat, 1 run, touch short, dabbed to point
4.2Khaleel to Maxwell, 1 run, full and goes for a flick, mistimes it to mid wicket
4.3Khaleel to Virat, no run, length ball on off, dabbed to point
4.4Khaleel to Virat, no run, outside off, full and beats his outside edge
4.5Khaleel to VIrat,FOUR!! Full ball on off, driven down and beats diving mid off fielder.
4.6Khaleel to Virat, no run
RCB 24/2 after 4 overs
Axar to bowl, Kohli is on strike.
3.1 Axar to Kohli, 1 run, length ball, punched down the ground to long on
3.2Axar to Maxwell, 1 run, touch fuller, driven down to long ogg
3.3Axar to Kohli, 1 run, full, outside off, drives it long off
3.4Axar to Maxwell,no run, Length ball, comes back in, mis times his cut.
3.5Axar to Maxwell,FOUR!! Touch short and cut behind backward point
3.6Axar to Maxwell, no run
RCB 17/2 after 3 overs
Khaleel to bowl, Kohli is on strike.
2.1 Khaleel to Kohli, 1 run, Full wide outside off, driven down the ground
2.2Khaleel to Faf, no run, Length ball, on off, punched to cover.
2.3Khaleel to Faf,OUT!! CAUGHT!! Length ball, angling away, comes down the track and slaps it over cover. Caught in the deep.
Glenn Maxwell is on strike.
2.4Khaleel to Maxwell, no run, touch fuller on off, pushed back to bowler.
2.5Khaleel to Maxwell, no run, Full on middle, cramped him, pushed to bowler
2.6Khaleel to Maxwell,FOUR! Slow on off, guided behind backward point
RCB 12/1 after 2 overs
Shardul to bowl, Anuj is on strike,
1.1 Shardul to Anuj,OUT!! LBW!! Full swing in, he looks to flick it and misses it completely.
Virat Kohli is next in.
1.2Shardul to Kohli,2 runs, full outside off, shaping away, driven through cover
1.3Shardul to Kohli, 1 run, Length ball, punched to deep cover.
1.4Shardul to Faf, FOUR!! Comes down and drives it wide of mid-off.
1.5Shardul to Faf, no run, Length ball, angling in, beats his inside edge.
1.6Shardul to Faf, no run
RCB 5/0 after 1 over
Mustafizur Rahman to start, Faf is on strike.
0.1Mustafizur Rahman to Faf, no run, length ball, shaping in, defended.
0.2Mustafizur Rahman to Faf, touch fuller, shaping in, hits him on his pads
0.3Mustafizur Rahman to Faf,FOUR!! length ball, sliding down his pads, tucked to fine leg
0.4Mustafizur Rahman to Faf, no run, full, wide outside off, driven to short cover.
0.5Mustafizur Rahman to Faf, no run, back of length, on off, punched to mid off
0.6Mustafizur Rahman to Faf, wide
0.6 Mustafizur Rahman to Faf, no run
The match is about to get underway. The two umpires have made their way to the middle. DC players are on the field and in a huddle. RCB openers Anuj Rawat and Faf du Plessismarch to the middle. We are all in readiness for the match to begin.
Teams
Royal Challengers Bangalore: Faf du Plessis(c), Anuj Rawat, Virat Kohli, Glenn Maxwell, Shahbaz Ahmed, Dinesh Karthik(w), Suyash Prabhudessai, Wanindu Hasaranga, Harshal Patel, Josh Hazlewood, Mohammed Siraj
Delhi Capitals: Prithvi Shaw, David Warner, Mitchell Marsh, Rishabh Pant(w/c), Rovman Powell, Lalit Yadav, Axar Patel, Shardul Thakur, Kuldeep Yadav, Mustafizur Rahman, Khaleel Ahmed
Toss
Delhi Capitals won the toss and chose to bowl first.
The Capitals, on the other hand, are heading into the match after a massive 44-run win over Kolkata Knight Riders.
It was absence of Harshal which hurt the team as skipper Faf du Plessis looked out of options to control the rampaging duo of Shivam Dube and Robin Uthappa, who took the bowlers to the cleaners as CSK posted a huge total on board.
RCB were flying high with three successive wins before Chennai Super Kings outwitted them by 23 runs in their last outing.