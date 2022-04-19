IPL 2022 | Lucknow Super Giants vs Royal Challengers Bangalore Live: Virat Kohli and Anuj Rawat are back in hut, Dushmantha Chameera has 2 wickets in 2 balls
updated: Apr 19 2022, 19:47 ist
K L Rahul's elegance and Quinton de Kock’s flamboyance will be pitted against the finishing skills of Dinesh Karthik and Glenn Maxwell when Lucknow Super Giants and Royal Challengers Bangalore clash in the IPL in Mumbai on Tuesday.
19:42
RCB 29/2 after 3 overs
Chameera to bowl, Faf is on strike.
2.1Chameera to Faf,FOUR!! Full outside off. sliced over point
2.2Chameera to Faf, 1 run, length ball, defended to short cover
2.3Chameera to Maxwell, no run,.length ball, on off, defended back to bowler
2.4Chameera to Maxwell,FOUR!! Touch fullerand driven through extra cover
2.5Chameera to Maxwell,FOUR!! Full on middle, flicked over wide long on
2.6Chameera to Maxwell, SIX!!Short ball on off, pulled to deep square leg
19:38
RCB 10/2 after 2 overs
Avesh to bowl, Faf is on strike.
1.1 Avesh to Faf, no run, length ball outside off, left alone
1.2Avesh to Faf, no run, short ball just outside off, pushed awkwardely.to point
1.3Avesh to Faf, no run, length ball on fourth stump, pushed to point
1.4Avesh to Faf, 1 run, short length, outside off, guided to third man
Glenn Maxwell is the new batter.
1.5Avesh to Maxwell, 2 runs, length ball on off, punched between cover and point
1.6Avesh to Maxwell, no run
19:25
RCB 7/2 after 1 over
Dushmantha Chameerato start for LSG, Anuj Rawat is on strike
0.1Dushmantha Chameerato Rawat, no run, length ball on off, defended
0.2Dushmantha Chameerato Rawat, 2 runs, length ball on pads, tucked to square leg
0.3Dushmantha Chameerato Rawat,wide
0.3 Dushmantha Chameera to Rawat, no run length ball, swinging in, on his pads, QDK gets to it.
0.4Dushmantha Chameerato Rawat,FOUR!! Full on off, steps down and hammers it down the ground
0.5Dushmantha Chameerato Rawat,OUT! CAUGHT!! Full on middle, chipped to mid off.
Virat Kohli is the new batter.
0.6Dushmantha Chameerato Kohli,OUT! Short and wide, he looks to flick it over point, CAUGHT!
19:25
The match is about to get underway. The two umpires have made their way to the middle. LSG players are on the field and in a huddle. RCB openers Faf du Plessis and Anuj Rawat march to the middle. We are all in readiness for the match to begin.
19:04
Teams
Royal Challengers Bangalore: Faf du Plessis(c), Anuj Rawat, Virat Kohli, Glenn Maxwell, Suyash Prabhudessai, Shahbaz Ahmed, Dinesh Karthik(w), Wanindu Hasaranga, Harshal Patel, Josh Hazlewood, Mohammed Siraj
Lucknow Super Giants: KL Rahul(c), Quinton de Kock(w), Manish Pandey, Marcus Stoinis, Deepak Hooda, Ayush Badoni, Krunal Pandya, Jason Holder, Dushmantha Chameera, Avesh Khan, Ravi Bishnoi
18:59
Toss
LSG won the toss and opt to bowl first
18:38
Alongside Hazlewood, Sri Lankan leg-spinner Wanindu Hasaranga will be key in stopping Rahul and Co while death overs specialist Harshal Patel will also have to play his role to perfection if RCB aim to contain a powerful LSG batting unit.
18:37
Virat Kohli continues to have a frustrating season. Despite looking in good form, the former RCB captain has failed to get the big runs.
18:37
LSG and RCB head into the match after wins over Mumbai Indians and Delhi Capitals, respectively and both teams, who have eight points from six outings, would be keen to continue their winning streak.
