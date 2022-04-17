IPL 2022: SRH choose to bowl against PBKS

IPL 2022: Punjab Kings vs Sunrisers Hyderabad: SRH choose to bowl against PBKS

IANS
IANS,
  • Apr 17 2022, 15:06 ist
  • updated: Apr 17 2022, 15:37 ist
Punjab Kings' Shikhar Dhawan (L) and SRH skipper Kane Williamson. Credit: PTI Photos

Sunrisers Hyderabad captain Kane Williamson has won the toss and elected to bowl first against Punjab Kings minus of regular captain Mayank Agarwal in IPL 2022 at the DY Patil Stadium on Sunday.

After winning the toss, Williamson confirmed that Hyderabad's playing eleven is unchanged from their win over Kolkata Knight Riders. "It's (bowling first) something we've done recently, we need to just play according to our plans. The wicket will hold up for the entire game, just need to make those small improvements, the signs are good, and need to adjust to the conditions early."

Punjab's stand-in skipper Shikhar Dhawan informed that Agarwal sustained a toe injury in practice session on Saturday and will not play in the match against Hyderabad. The left-handed opener added that Prabhsimran Singh replaces an injured Agarwal in the playing eleven. It is the first time Dhawan will be leading Punjab Kings in the IPL.

Asked about the improvements Punjab would seek in their first afternoon match of the season, Dhawan pointed towards bowling. "We are performing well without depending on individuals -- need to continue playing well as a unit, the bowling can get better, we're working on it. The team is new and we're taking time to settle. The toss could be an advantage, it's a bit sticky, the ball could turn, but if we put up a good total, we can put them under pressure."

Playing XI

Punjab Kings: Shikhar Dhawan (captain), Jonny Bairstow, Prabhsimran Singh, Liam Livingstone, Jitesh Sharma (wicketkeeper), Shahrukh Khan, Odean Smith, Kagiso Rabada, Rahul Chahar, Arshdeep Singh and Vaibhav Arora.

Sunrisers Hyderabad: Abhishek Sharma, Kane Williamson (captain), Rahul Tripathi, Aiden Markram, Nicholas Pooran (wicketkeeper), Shashank Singh, Jagadeesha Suchith, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Marco Jansen, Umran Malik and Thangarasu Natarajan.

Check out DH's latest videos:

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

IPL
IPL 2022
Punjab Kings
Sunrisers Hyderabad
PBKS
SRH
Cricket

What's Brewing

Ukraine's reservists, the last line of defence

Ukraine's reservists, the last line of defence

Note to self: A tax-free movie as a salve

Note to self: A tax-free movie as a salve

Select films of Ray to be screened at KIFF 27th edition

Select films of Ray to be screened at KIFF 27th edition

Ranbir,Alia post-wedding party: A Star studded affair

Ranbir,Alia post-wedding party: A Star studded affair

19 Goa beaches face erosion threat

19 Goa beaches face erosion threat

 