IPL 2023: KKR beat SRH by 5 runs

KKR beat SRH by 5 runs on Thursday.
Skipper Nitish Rana and Rinku Singh scored over fourty, while Andre Russell contributed with a quickfire 24 to take Kolkata Knight Riders to 171/9 against Sunrisers Hyderabad at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium, Hyderabad on Thursday.
