IPL 2023: KKR beat SRH by 5 runs

Skipper Nitish Rana and Rinku Singh scored over fourty, while Andre Russell contributed with a quickfire 24

DH Web Desk
  • May 04 2023, 23:23 ist
  • updated: May 04 2023, 23:23 ist
KKR's Andre Russell celebrates with teammates after taking the catch to dismiss SRH's Abhishek Sharma during the IPL 2023 match between Kolkata Knight Riders and Sunrisers Hyderabad, at Rajiv Gandhi International Cricket Stadium, in Hyderabad, on Thursday, May 04, 2023. Credit: IANS Photo

KKR beat SRH by 5 runs on Thursday. 

Skipper Nitish Rana and Rinku Singh scored over fourty, while Andre Russell contributed with a quickfire 24 to take Kolkata Knight Riders to 171/9 against Sunrisers Hyderabad at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium, Hyderabad on Thursday.

( With Agency Inputs)

 

Sports News
Cricket
IPL
Indian Premier League
ipl 2023
Sunrisers Hyderabad
Kolkata Knight Riders

