JOIN US
IPL
News Shots
Explainers
Bengaluru
Science
Trending
Brandspot
Photos
Newsletters
Home
News Shots
Trending
Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homesportscricket

IPL 2024: Delhi Capitals vs Kolkata Knight Riders - 5 batters to watch out for

Here we list five batsmen who bring experience, skill, and flair, making today's match between Delhi Capitals and Kolkata Knight Riders exciting!
Last Updated 29 April 2024, 06:30 IST

Follow Us

A dynamic wicketkeeper-batsman Phil Salt is known for his aggressive style and is one of the key batters to watch out for in today's game.

A dynamic wicketkeeper-batsman Phil Salt is known for his aggressive style and is one of the key batters to watch out for in today's game.

Credit: PTI Photo

ADVERTISEMENT
A destructive batsman with an amazing batting record, Jake Fraser-McGurk can dominate any bowling attack.

A destructive batsman with an amazing batting record, Jake Fraser-McGurk can dominate any bowling attack.

Credit: PTI Photo

One of the key batters in the KKR lineup, Sunil Narine has impressed all with his explosive batting in the tournament.

One of the key batters in the KKR lineup, Sunil Narine has impressed all with his explosive batting in the tournament.

Credit: PTI Photo

Tristan Stubbs is known for playing big innings and is capable of changing the game single-handedly.

Tristan Stubbs is known for playing big innings and is capable of changing the game single-handedly.

Credit: PTI Photo

A consistent performer, Shreyas Iyer has played some crucial innings in this tournament and has all the potential to change the course of the game.

A consistent performer, Shreyas Iyer has played some crucial innings in this tournament and has all the potential to change the course of the game.

Credit: PTI Photo

ADVERTISEMENT
(Published 29 April 2024, 06:30 IST)
Sports NewsKolkata Knight RidersCricketIPLDelhi CapitalsShreyas IyerSunil Narine

Follow us on

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT