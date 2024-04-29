IPL 2024: Delhi Capitals vs Kolkata Knight Riders - 5 batters to watch out for

A dynamic wicketkeeper-batsman Phil Salt is known for his aggressive style and is one of the key batters to watch out for in today's game.
A destructive batsman with an amazing batting record, Jake Fraser-McGurk can dominate any bowling attack.
One of the key batters in the KKR lineup, Sunil Narine has impressed all with his explosive batting in the tournament.
Tristan Stubbs is known for playing big innings and is capable of changing the game single-handedly.
A consistent performer, Shreyas Iyer has played some crucial innings in this tournament and has all the potential to change the course of the game.
(Published 29 April 2024, 06:30 IST)