IPL 2024: Delhi Capitals vs Kolkata Knight Riders - 5 bowlers to watch out for

Harshit Rana's clean action coupled with pinpoint accuracy makes him a nightmare for batsmen in the death overs.
Mukesh Kumar's pace with the ability to unsettle batsmen with bounce and movement makes him one of the key bowlers in today's match.
Andre Russel's ability to provide variations with the ball makes him a true match-winner.
Tall left-arm pacer Mitchell Starc with the ability to swing the ball at pace makes him a genuine threat in any situation.
Khaleel Ahmed's knack for bowling and mixing up his lengths makes him a big threat to the opponents, especially in the powerplay overs.
(Published 03 April 2024, 06:03 IST)