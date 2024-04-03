JOIN US
Home

IPL 2024: Delhi Capitals vs Kolkata Knight Riders - 5 bowlers to watch out for

From Harshit Rana and Mukesh Kumar to Mitchell Starc, here we list five must-watch bowlers in today's fixture.
Last Updated 03 April 2024, 06:03 IST

Harshit Rana's clean action coupled with pinpoint accuracy makes him a nightmare for batsmen in the death overs.

Credit: PTI Photo

Mukesh Kumar's pace with the ability to unsettle batsmen with bounce and movement makes him one of the key bowlers in today's match.

Credit: PTI Photo

Andre Russel's ability to provide variations with the ball makes him a true match-winner.

Credit: PTI Photo

Tall left-arm pacer Mitchell Starc with the ability to swing the ball at pace makes him a genuine threat in any situation.

Credit: PTI Photo

Khaleel Ahmed's knack for bowling and mixing up his lengths makes him a big threat to the opponents, especially in the powerplay overs.

Credit: PTI Photo

(Published 03 April 2024, 06:03 IST)
